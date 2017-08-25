news

Cow by the road: Estonian police post real emergency calls for 24 hours ({{commentsTotal}})

The Estonian police are holding a 24-hour Facebook marathon for the fifth time.
The Estonian police are holding a 24-hour Facebook marathon for the fifth time. Source: (Politsei- ja piirivalveamet/Facebook)
News
News

For the fifth time, Estonia's Police and Border Guard (PPA) is spending 24 hours, from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, posting brief summaries of real emergency calls they are receiving to their official Facebook page in order to provide the public with a glimpse of what a typical day looks like for the country's law enforcement officers.

According to the PPA, approximately 2,800 emergency calls are placed to Estonia's emergency number, 112, every 24 hours, of which nearly 400 require police response.

Overviews of the emergency calls received during the 24-hour Facebook marathon will be posted with a delay and anonymized in order to ensure callers' privacy and avoid affecting possible investigations, the PPA noted in a press release.

In addition to the emergency calls, police are also introducing and posting the stories of 24 PPA employees, one per hour — such as that of South Prefecture criminologist Alari Spaal, who likened his work to a Rubik's cube, saying that every day there was a new face and new incidents. "While my work constantly offers me something new and exciting, the best day is actually still when there is not one accident and not one crime is committed," Spaal added.

According to PPA Web Constable Maarja Punak, who has been involved in every police Facebook marathon so far, the 24-hour event provides an opportunity for followers to sneak a behind-the-scenes look into the everyday lives of police, as well as get to know some of the individuals who have taken Estonia's internal security to heart.

Individuals under the influence common theme

The Estonian police's last Facebook marathon took place on March 4, 2016, during which the PPA's Communication Bureau posted 650 times in 24 hours about actual emergency calls they had received. A word cloud generated later based on the content of these calls clearly highlighted the phrase "drunk man in Tallinn."

This year, the first half of the social media marathon has likewise involved multiple recurring themes, many of which have been negative in nature, including incidents involving persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol, domestic violence, hit-and-run vehicular accidents and theft. In many cases, incidents involving the latter also involved alcohol and/or drugs.

Others calls, however, have included more positive news, such as people reporting found passports, wallet and other items, as well as fender benders in which nobody was hurt and the incident would be taken to the drivers' insurance companies to be resolved. In more than one case, an individual who had been missing was found.

Some calls thus far, however, have proven simply strange or even humorous. See below for a sampling of such posts from the first half of the Estonian police's 24-hour Facebook emergency call-posting marathon.

Friday, Aug. 25 emergency calls

FOUND ITEM: 8:45 a.m. A car has disappeared from where it was parked in a garage in Mustamäe on Wednesday. The police searched for the car in places where the caller had been during the previous day and found the vehicle in the store parking lot where the caller themselves had parked it yesterday.

TRAFFIC INFO: 11:50 a.m. There is a brown cow walking in the road and alongide the road in Keila Municipality.

FOUND ITEM: 1:43 p.m. A bike has been lying on the side of the road in Võru Municipality since Wednesday. Police contacted the owner of the bike, who was aware that their bike was lying on the side of the road.

INFO: 1:48 p.m. A man was offered a cigarette in front of a store in Saaremaa. His head was now spinning, which is why he suspected that it may have in fact been cannabis.

INFO: 3:58 p.m. The caller had lived with their friend in Raasiku Municipality. Today at noon, the friend's sister came and kicked the caller out. The caller could not get to their possessions anymore.

INFO: 4:26 p.m. An older man is walking his sheepdog in Lasnamäe without a muzzle. The caller believes that this is dangerous.

INFO: 4:50 p.m. The caller had contacted the police yesterday, believing they had been robbed by someone they knew. The caller is now letting the police know that they had found the money, which they had hidden at home themselves.

TRAFFIC INFO: 5:12 p.m. The caller had run over a road sign in Viimsi and then gone on to drive home. They requested that police contact them.

INFO: 5:39 p.m. The caller's neighbor in Central Tallinn is constantly causing them trouble. Today, the neighbor left water stains on their own windows and water is flowing onto the caller's window as well. The caller promised to come down to the police station and file a report.

NOISE: 6:32 p.m. The caller in Narva is being bothered by loud noise and music coming from the street. The caller believes that people should sing indoors.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ppapolice112


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The Estonian police are holding a 24-hour Facebook marathon for the fifth time.The Estonian police are holding a 24-hour Facebook marathon for the fifth time.
Cow by the road: Estonian police post real emergency calls for 24 hours
Kibeta, Tallinn Zoo's baby black rhinoceros.Kibeta, Tallinn Zoo's baby black rhinoceros.
Tallinn Zoo's black rhino calf named Kibeta
A man fishing on the Estonian bank of the Narva River where it passes between the cities of Narva and Ivangorod.A man fishing on the Estonian bank of the Narva River where it passes between the cities of Narva and Ivangorod.
Estonian, Russian experts note condition of Narva River basin improved
Migrants at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria.Migrants at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Estonia among countries least accepting of migrants, survey shows
People waiting at one of PPA's migration offices.People waiting at one of PPA's migration offices.
Migration overview: Most arrivals from Ukraine, most departures to Finland
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Opinion
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
MORE NEWS
Rodion Denissov.Rodion Denissov.
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo
Updated: 25.08
Elron train in the Estonian countryside (image is illustrative)Elron train in the Estonian countryside (image is illustrative)
Passenger train collides with car, two Finnish citizens killed
Updated: 25.08
The Governmental Committee of Estonia 100 convened Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017.The Governmental Committee of Estonia 100 convened Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017.
Government committee given overview of preparations for Estonia 100
25.08
Two men die of fentanyl overdose in August
25.08
Elron passenger rail schedules to be affected by repair work
25.08
Mikser given overview of EU’s efforts in Mediterranean
25.08
Estonian MP thanks Greek minister who defended communism
BUSINESS
Oil shale processing at Kiviõli Keemiatehas, Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County.Oil shale processing at Kiviõli Keemiatehas, Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County.
€63 million invested in Estonian oil shale industry in 2016
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
22.08
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
22.08
Chamber encourages Estonian businesses to consider Polish market
22.08
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
25.08
Cow by the road: Estonian police post real emergency calls for 24 hours
25.08
Estonian, Russian experts note condition of Narva River basin improved
25.08
Estonia among countries least accepting of migrants, survey shows
25.08
Tallinn Zoo's black rhino calf named Kibeta
25.08
Migration overview: Most arrivals from Ukraine, most departures to Finland
25.08
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
25.08
Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo Updated
25.08
€63 million invested in Estonian oil shale industry in 2016
25.08
Passenger train collides with car, two Finnish citizens killed Updated
25.08
Government committee given overview of preparations for Estonia 100
25.08
Sõõrumaa, Mõis considering joining forces with Savisaar
25.08
Oceanologist: High-speed ferry causes life-threatening waves
25.08
Two men die of fentanyl overdose in August
25.08
Elron passenger rail schedules to be affected by repair work
25.08
Mikser given overview of EU’s efforts in Mediterranean
25.08
Estonian MP thanks Greek minister who defended communism
24.08
Luik discusses Ukraine’s security situation with Poroshenko, Turchynov
24.08
Data embassy in Luxembourg to cost €2.2 million over five years
24.08
Government approves Japanese-Estonian taxation treaty
24.08
August party ratings: Center Party ahead at 29 percent
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.