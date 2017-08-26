Reform’s program to gain pensioners’ vote in Tallinn introduced

news

A yellow card for Tallinn's pensioners: Reform Party candidate Kristen Michal.
A yellow card for Tallinn's pensioners: Reform Party candidate Kristen Michal. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
The Reform Party's candidate for mayor of Tallinn, Kristen Michal, presented the party's program for retired people in the capital city on Saturday. Part of the party’s election campaign, it calls for the establishment of retirement housing for older people, the introduction of a card enabling sponsored access to cultural events, and ensuring better access to medical services.

Presenting the program titled “Nobody left on their own”, Michal said that in cooperation of the government with the private sector, service homes catering to older people would be set up in each borough of the city to allow pensioners to continue living in their familiar environment, but still be provided with necessary services and social support.

"Similar programs exist in other countries, we want to launch them in Tallinn too,” initiator of the project and Reform Party candidate Liis Klaar said.

In addition to the retirement housing program, the Reform Party’s platform for Tallinn calls for the creation of day centers for retired people and better quality home services for families and pensioners. A so-called “yellow card” will be issued to pensioners that would give them sponsored access to major cultural events such as the jubilee Song Festival in 2019.

The payment of a pension subsidy would continue, and the Reform Party wants its size to be raised beginning 2018.

Other items listed in Reform’s program for Tallinn for the Oct. 15 municipal election include the establishment of a new hospital and introduction of incentives for family doctors, so that patients could turn to their general practitioner also during evenings and weekends.

The digital information systems of medical institutions would be merged to make it possible for people to register an appointment with a doctor with a single phone call or registration on a website.

The Reform Party is the biggest opposition force in the national parliament. Lead by the chairman of its local section, former minister of economic affairs Kristen Michal, the party is hoping to take the capital out of the hands of the ruling Center Party this fall. They currently hold nine of the city’s 79 council seats, compared to Center’s 46.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
