Bored boy sends minister letter suggesting school should start in August

The new school year is officially starting on Sept. 1. After three months’ summer holidays, plenty of Estonian children are looking forward to starting their next grade—including a boy by the name of Aleksander, who got so bored that he wrote a letter to the minister of education.

The Ministry of Education received the letter at the end of July. The letter read:

Dear Minister of Education of the Republic of Estonia

I, Aleksander, wish that school would start on 1 August 2017, as I there is absolutely nothing to do.

Aleksander, 31 July 2017

The ministry shared the scanned letter on social media, along with the answer of Minister of Education Mailis Reps (Center). Reps reminded the boy of all the things he could do in summer, and told him that they would change the beginning of the school year only “once the majority of children and mothers and fathers want it and agree with it”.