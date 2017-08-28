Construction volumes up in second quarter

news

New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)
According to Statistics Estonia the combined production of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia as well as abroad increased by 18 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the Estonian construction market alone, the construction volumes increased by 25 percent.

In the second quarter of 2017 the production value of construction enterprises amounted to €627 million, of which building construction amounted to €391 million and the value of civil engineering works carried out reached €236 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2016, the volume of building construction increased by 9 percent and the volume of civil engineering by more than 33 percent.

Developments in the domestic construction market were affected the most by civil engineering, which has grown again since the beginning of the year. Building construction also continued to grow. Compared to the same period of 2016, construction volumes increased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction works.

The construction volume of Estonian companies abroad decreased nearly by half compared to the second quarter of 2016, mainly due to the smaller volume of building construction. Construction volumes in foreign countries accounted for 6 percent of the total, while their share in the same period a year ago was 12 percent.

According to the Register of Construction Works, in the second quarter of 2017 the number of completed buildings reached 1,422, which is 97 more than in the same period a year ago. Approximately half of the completed buildings were blocks of flats in Tallinn.

There is still demand for new high-quality buildings in good locations. In the second quarter building permits were issued for the construction of 2,066 buildings, which is an increase of more than 10 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.

The number of completed non-residential buildings was 243 with a total useful floor area of 216,000 square metres. These were primarily storage and industrial premises. Compared to the second quarter of 2016, both the useful floor area and the volume of completed non-residential buildings increased.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

