Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year

Introduced along with the opening month of Estonia’s ongoing presidency of the Council of the European Union, the first self-driving buses on Estonian streets drove a total of 1,300 km and moved some 5,500 passengers.

The buses commuted between Tallinn’s Mere street and the Tallinn Creative Hub, where most events related to the presidency are taking place. They were moving on a section of tram rails that was closed for reconstruction.

The kilometers the buses did in Tallinn had developed their software and made them more agile and also faster, advisor for digital innovation at the Government Office, Marten Kaevats, told the media on Saturday.

While the development of the technology for self-driving vehicles would continue at the Tallinn University of Technology, the buses would most likely reappear in Estonia about a year from now—when a route would be set up in Pärnu.