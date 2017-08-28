news

Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year ({{commentsTotal}})

A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.
A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017. Source: (ERR/Siim Lõvi)
EU Presidency
EU Presidency

Introduced along with the opening month of Estonia’s ongoing presidency of the Council of the European Union, the first self-driving buses on Estonian streets drove a total of 1,300 km and moved some 5,500 passengers.

The buses commuted between Tallinn’s Mere street and the Tallinn Creative Hub, where most events related to the presidency are taking place. They were moving on a section of tram rails that was closed for reconstruction.

The kilometers the buses did in Tallinn had developed their software and made them more agile and also faster, advisor for digital innovation at the Government Office, Marten Kaevats, told the media on Saturday.

While the development of the technology for self-driving vehicles would continue at the Tallinn University of Technology, the buses would most likely reappear in Estonia about a year from now—when a route would be set up in Pärnu.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eu presidencytallinneu2017eedriverless bus


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Jüri Mõis.Jüri Mõis.
Mõis: No major disagreements with Savisaar, election coalition stands
Mõis (standing) and Savisaar before the meeting, Aug. 25, 2017.Mõis (standing) and Savisaar before the meeting, Aug. 25, 2017.
Savisaar, Sõõrumaa, Mõis join forces in Tallinn
A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.
Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Construction volumes up in second quarter
The party wants efforts to improve the current labor shortage to concentrate on Estonians who live and work abroad.The party wants efforts to improve the current labor shortage to concentrate on Estonians who live and work abroad.
EKRE: Arguments to lift immigration quota misleading
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Opinion
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
Mart Helme.Mart Helme.
Opinion digest: I’m not Charlie Hebdo
MORE NEWS
Aleksander's letter along with Reps' response (right).Aleksander's letter along with Reps' response (right).
Bored boy sends minister letter suggesting school should start in August
Airfield near Kuusiku. According to the authorities it isn't clear whether the plane tried to land here.Airfield near Kuusiku. According to the authorities it isn't clear whether the plane tried to land here.
Ultralight plane crashes into forest, two dead
A yellow card for Tallinn's pensioners: Reform Party candidate Kristen Michal.A yellow card for Tallinn's pensioners: Reform Party candidate Kristen Michal.
Reform’s program to gain pensioners’ vote in Tallinn introduced
25.08
Estonian, Russian experts note condition of Narva River basin improved
25.08
Estonia among countries least accepting of migrants, survey shows
25.08
Tallinn Zoo's black rhino calf named Kibeta
25.08
Migration overview: Most arrivals from Ukraine, most departures to Finland
BUSINESS
Oil shale processing at Kiviõli Keemiatehas, Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County.Oil shale processing at Kiviõli Keemiatehas, Kiviõli, Ida-Viru County.
€63 million invested in Estonian oil shale industry in 2016
Tõnis Palts.Tõnis Palts.
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.Chairman of the Estonian Trade Unions Confederation (EAKL), Peep Peterson.
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
22.08
July meat prices up, milk prices surge over 60 percent on year
22.08
Chamber encourages Estonian businesses to consider Polish market
22.08
Simson: Entrepreneurs relying too much on tax gifts
21.08
Third Estonian-Latvian electrical link to cost Elering over €60 million
Culture
Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.Participants toward the end of a 35-hour marathon singing the EELK hymnal from cover to cover. Aug. 21, 2017.
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
14.08
GALLERY: Filming for 'Truth and Justice' in full swing
14.08
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
ESTONIA'S ROAD TO THE EU
Estonia joined the European Union since 2004. Multimedia students Maria Ines and Pedro have put together a series of videos introducing the country.

LATEST NEWS
13:31
Mõis: No major disagreements with Savisaar, election coalition stands
12:42
Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year
12:07
Construction volumes up in second quarter
11:16
Savisaar, Sõõrumaa, Mõis join forces in Tallinn
10:15
EKRE: Arguments to lift immigration quota misleading
09:20
Bored boy sends minister letter suggesting school should start in August
08:10
Ultralight plane crashes into forest, two dead
26.08
Reform’s program to gain pensioners’ vote in Tallinn introduced
26.08
French warship to visit Estonian capital
26.08
Minister: Estonia, NATO expect greater transparency from Russia, Belarus
INTRODUCING ESTONIA
Pedro and Ines are two multimedia students from Portugal. They visited four Estonian cities, where they explored the local landmarks, learned about cultural heritage and witnessed the breathtaking beauty of Nordic nature. Here you can find articles about their view of Estonia.
A view to Tallinn
Introducing Estonia: Tallinn

Explore museums from art to maritime history and take a look in e-Estonia showroom.

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.