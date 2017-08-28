Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

news

Culture.ee's Culture critics' blog offers a weekly roundup of recommended events around Estonia.
A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "The last days of summer are officially here. The air might be getting chillier, but the events get more serious and interesting by the day. This week there are a lot of art themes, and we must say that the company is quite international."

Ongoing - Monday, Aug. 28

Dance performance "Tempo"

Noblessner Valukoda, Tallinn

"Tempo" is a dance performance that combines movement, music and video. The theme of the production is the time: tempo, rhythms, moving forward, growth, acceleration, arriving, being. The tempo in and around us, in nature and in the city, a human being in the middle of one's everyday activities, at special moments, moving in time, falling behind, searching for one’s own pace, the pace of others, losing it and finding it again... Time is always the same and yet always so different.

Ongoing - Sunday, Sept. 3

Exhibition "The Study of Sight"

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

Annika Haas, Elo Liiv and Jekaterina Kultajeva will be exhibiting their photo, video, sound and sculpture installations at the Art Hall Gallery. The works depict the blind people of Estonia and raise the theme of “social blindness” more broadly.

Ongoing - Sunday, Sept. 10

Links to the World: Martha Rosler

Tartu Art Museum

The second exhibition in Tartu Art Museum's series, "Links to the World," will introduce international video art in the museum's project space. This time, the series showcases Martha Rosler's work "If it's too bad to be true, it could be Disinformation" (1985).

Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 16

Fourth summer season of Voronja Gallery: Peter Belyi, "Open Borders"

Voronja Gallery, Varnja, Tartu County

The exhibition is compiled by St. Petersburg-based artist and curator Peter Belyi, who has involved artists in the exhibition who work on creating connections between the organic and inorganic worlds and use nature or natural processes for creating art.

Ongoing - Sunday, Sept. 17

Viljandi Art Festival "QQ"

Viljandi

For the course of one month, the small city of Viljandi will become a canvas and exhibition space for international artists, with cultural events and interactive activities taking place every day, including joint youth art performances, street art sessions, sound performances, installations in an urban space, an art circus, a light installation and light sculptures, environmental art, café exhibitions, open-house art exhibitions and gallery exhibitions. The festival will also feature an outdoor movie theater, poetry slam, dance performances, concerts and guided walks through town.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 17

Paul Pretzer's graphic exhibition

Estonian Print and Paper Museum, Tartu

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., the opening of a graphic art exhibition by Paul Pretzer, a painter from Berlin, will be held at the Estonian Print and Paper Museum. The artist is in Tartu as a guest artist and participant in the Tartu Artist-in-Residence program. The exhibition will feature graphics that have been produced during his residency as well as earlier works. Guests will also have the opportunity to browse through a catalog including an overview of Pretzer's full body of work.

Friday, Sept. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 29

Tallinn Photomonth '17

Tallinn Art Hall

International contemporary art biennial Tallinn Photomonth '17 will introduce its program by international and Estonian artists alike in various art venues in Tallinn and Narva. Tallinn Photomonth kicks off on Sept. 1 with the group exhibition Image Drain, curated by Anthea Buys, at Tallinn Art Hall and the Museum of Photography.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Sunday, Sept. 3

Uus Maailm Street Festival 2017

Uus Maailm Subdistrict, Tallinn

The days, weeks, months and seasons have gone by almost unnoticed and the 11th Uus Maailm Street Festival is already just around the corner. Mark the first weekend of September in your calendars, as this festival will feature good music onstage, streets full of life, street sports, traders and craftsmen as well as pop-up cafés in subdistrict residents' homes.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.ee


