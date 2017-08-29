news

AS Lemeks to build veneer factory in Jõgeva County

Tree trunks at the beginning of a veneer production line.
Tree trunks at the beginning of a veneer production line. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Timber processing company AS Lemeks announced that they are planning to build a new veneer production plant in Viruvere in Jõgeva County. Around 120 to 150 people would eventually work at the new factory, Lemeks said on Tuesday.

The plant will be built by a recently founded subsidiary called Estonian Plywood AS and set up to produce mainly birchwood veneer. The company has bought just under ten hectares of commercial land in Jõgeva County where the new production facility will be built.

Estonian Plywood will produce between 25,000 and 30,000 cubic meters of veneer a year, for which it will require between 65,000 and 80,000 cubic meters of timber. The investment volume is about €30 million.

Production is expected to start in 2019, with 120 to 150 people working on the new premises once everything is ready.

AS Lemeks is an Estonian timber and forestry company with tens of subsidiaries and affiliates across the Baltic states, covering the production chain of wood products from forest management to processing and sales. For 2016 Lemeks reported a turnover of €115 million.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

wood industry


