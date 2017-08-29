Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week

All week this week, ERR-owned Klassikaraadio, Estonia's classical music station, will be broadcasting concerts from BBC Proms, Europe's largest classical festival, through Sept. 3.

Estonia is represented in this year's festival by composer Erkki-Sven Tüür, conductor Paavo Järvi as well as opera bass Ain Anger.

Recordings of the BBC concerts will be broadcast every night at 7 p.m. and every morning at 11 a.m. Highlights to expect include a concert by mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, under the direction of Esa-Pekka Salonen, on Tuesday night at 7 p.m., and the premiere of Sir Harrison Birtwistle's "Deep Time," featuring the Staatskapelle Berlin under the direction of Daniel Barenboim, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

While Estonian music isn't featured in BBC Proms every year, this year saw the performance of Erkki-Svenn Tüür's "Flamma" for string orchestra by German Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra Bremen, under the direction of Paavo Järvi, on Aug. 3. This concert will be broadcast on Klassikaraadio on Thursday at 7 p.m.

A concert by American soprano star Renée Fleming will be broadcast on Friday at 11 a.m., while Friday evening's 7 p.m. concert will feature the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla.

More exact information on the concerts to be broadcast can be found in Klassikaraadio's program schedule (link in Estonian).

The BBC Proms concerts broadcast this week will be available for listening on the Klassikaraadio homepage for one month.