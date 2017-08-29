Estonia donates €30,000 for Sierra Leone after natural disaster

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given €30,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help alleviate the situation in Sierra Leone after torrential downpours triggered mudslides that wiped out entire communities near the country’s capital.

Sierra Leone had been hit by a terrible natural disaster, and Estonia was committed to helping the country, Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) said.

More than 300 people were killed and more than 600 are still missing after torrential rain triggered massive mudslides that wiped out entire communities in the Racecourse, Regent, and Lumley areas of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, two weeks ago. An estimated 1,600 families are affected and need humanitarian assistance.

The IFRC has issued an appeal trying to raise €4 million to help 4,600 people in the aftermath of the disaster and to support their long-term recovery needs.