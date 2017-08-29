Baltic, Polish prime ministers to meet in Warsaw next week

The prime ministers of the three Baltic states and Poland are scheduled to meet in Warsaw next week, Lithuanian government officials told BNS on Tuesday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis’ schedule for next Tuesday includes a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydło, and a four-way meeting of the Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, and Polish heads of government.

The European Union’s agenda as well as regional cooperation and security issues were on the list of topics to be discussed in the meetings, Skvernelis’ foreign policy advisor Deividas Matulionis told BNS.

Skvernelis said earlier this month that Vilnius and Warsaw were gradually moving toward a new stage of better relations. He described Poland as a strategic military, energy security, and trade partner of Lithuania, underlining that it was only Russia that benefited from disagreements between the two neighboring countries.