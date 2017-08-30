Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia

Two fighter jets of the Royal British Air Force arrived at Ämari airbase on Tuesday. They will participate in exercises to train for joint operations with the local NATO battle group.

The pilots and operational personnel of the fighters were greeted by British minister of state for the armed forces, Mark Lancaster, who had also travelled to Ämari.

Lancaster reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to European security, saying that NATO’s presence was “vital” to peace and stability in the region.

Two Eurofighter Typhoon-type jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday to participate in air-ground exercises with British units currently in the area as part of the NATO battle group recently deployed to the Baltic states. They will train air support operations for troops on the ground.

The two Eurofighters belong to the No. 3 Squadron RAF stationed at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England.

After his short speech at Ämari, Lancaster continued on to the Tapa base of the Estonian Defence Forces, where he met with British troops currently stationed here.