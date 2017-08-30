news

Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state ({{commentsTotal}})

Paavo Pettai testifying in Harju County Court on Thursday. Aug. 17, 2017.
Paavo Pettai testifying in Harju County Court on Thursday. Aug. 17, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

The Center Party is contesting an injunction of the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing for the payment of €220,000.

“The injunction has been handed to the court,” the party’s secretary general, Mihhail Korb, told BNS on Tuesday. “The notice of appeal was submitted on Aug. 16 and the court is processing the appeal.”

In early July the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing issued an injunction to the Center Party, as years ago the party had been funded secretly by way of a sales transaction of a part of a house in Tartu to the party’s advertising and campaign partner, Paavo Pettai. According to the injunction, the party has to pay €220,000 to the state.

“After seeing proof gathered from multiple sources, the committee concludes that Paavo Pettai did not pay for the house from his personal assets, and that we are not dealing with the transfer of the price to the party, but with a forbidden donation in the sum of €220,000 according to the Political Parties Act,” the report of the committee hearing read.

The committee issued a letter to the Center Party in which it requested that the party present its opinion on the matter, possible objections, and proof to confirm the latter. The committee added that the party’s response didn’t indicate anything that would disprove what they had already seen.

The Center Party came into possession of the part of the house in Tartu as an inheritance in 2010. The party sold the property to Pettai for €250,000 in 2011, who in turn signed a preliminary contract to resell the property for €32,000 euros.

Even though Pettai said that the transaction took place in 2014 in the amount of €200,000, a court actually confirmed at the end of last year that the transaction had really only amounted to €30,000, and that the rest of the price had been fictive.

The committee then suspected that the transaction may have involved the secret funding of the party in the amount of €220,000: if Pettai’s contract was accurate, the party had been paid approximately eight times as much as the real estate was worth.

The protocols of the committee hearings indicate that it asked for clarifications earlier this year concerning the circumstances of the transaction. But the party refused to offer any more explanations, referring to the criminal case against former party chairman Edgar Savisaar.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

center partypaavo pettaisupervisory committee on party financing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Apartment buildings in Kohtla-Järve.Apartment buildings in Kohtla-Järve.
Houses crumbling in 5,000-resident part of Kohtla-Järve
Storks. Image is illustrativeStorks. Image is illustrative
Storks found unable to fly due to unknown substance on feathers
Paavo Pettai testifying in Harju County Court on Thursday. Aug. 17, 2017.Paavo Pettai testifying in Harju County Court on Thursday. Aug. 17, 2017.
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Olga Ivanova.Olga Ivanova.
Center Party leadership to discuss Ivanova’s continuation in party soon
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.
Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year
Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.Reinsalu speaking at the Aug. 23 conference in Tallinn.
EU justice ministers meeting in Tallinn on Black Ribbon Day
Opinion
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
MORE NEWS
The Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, Estonia and Latvia. May 8, 2017.The Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, Estonia and Latvia. May 8, 2017.
Baltic, Polish prime ministers to meet in Warsaw next week
The mudslides destroyed entire communities.The mudslides destroyed entire communities.
Estonia donates €30,000 for Sierra Leone after natural disaster
An ultralight trike.An ultralight trike.
Pilot killed in ultralight aircraft crash ‘very experienced’
29.08
SEB raises Estonia’s 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.6 percent
29.08
AS Lemeks to build veneer factory in Jõgeva County
29.08
Statistics Estonia: Business profits up 22 percent in second quarter
29.08
Great differences in Tallinn independents’ approach to campaigning
BUSINESS
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
Swedbank logo.Swedbank logo.
Swedbank raises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent
Euros.Euros.
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
23.08
Unions would raise minimum wage to half of average pay
23.08
EU commission to decide on Luminor by mid-September
23.08
Eesti Energia to build 644-panel solar power plant on milk farm
23.08
First 115 freight cars delivered: EVR Cargo’s Russian adventure begins
Culture
ERR's Klassikaraadio will broadcast concerts from this year's edition of BBC Proms all week.ERR's Klassikaraadio will broadcast concerts from this year's edition of BBC Proms all week.
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
22.08
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
20.08
36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:23
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
10:15
Houses crumbling in 5,000-resident part of Kohtla-Järve
09:25
Storks found unable to fly due to unknown substance on feathers
08:47
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
29.08
Center Party leadership to discuss Ivanova’s continuation in party soon
29.08
Baltic, Polish prime ministers to meet in Warsaw next week
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
29.08
Estonia donates €30,000 for Sierra Leone after natural disaster
29.08
Swedbank raises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent
29.08
SEB raises Estonia’s 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.6 percent
29.08
AS Lemeks to build veneer factory in Jõgeva County
29.08
Statistics Estonia: Business profits up 22 percent in second quarter
29.08
Pilot killed in ultralight aircraft crash ‘very experienced’
29.08
Great differences in Tallinn independents’ approach to campaigning
28.08
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
28.08
IRL chairman now allowed to attend government meetings
28.08
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
28.08
Ratas starts four-day visit to United States
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.