Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit

The combined power plant in Paide now has a new liquid natural gas (LNG) boiler unit to cover peak-time demand. The plant usually burns wood chips, but so far depended on an old fuel oil boiler for peak-time production.

Eesti Energia’s renewable energy subsidiary, Enefit Taastuvenergia, announced that the change will allow them to finally dismantle the plant’s old fuel oil tanks. Paide residents had complained about the smell of the power plant, CEO Aavo Kärmas said.

The new gas boiler can produce up to 8 GW of energy and is the largest LNG-fired boiler in Estonia. The use of a gas-fired boiler to cover peak-time demand also of the district heating system in the area in winter is an Estonian novelty.

Enefit Taastuvenergia is hoping to add the new boiler to its production capacity before the end of the year.