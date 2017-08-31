news

Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees ({{commentsTotal}})

More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools.
More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

Private schools’ fees are rising with the beginning of the new school year. In plenty of cases renovation works and bank loans are the main factor behind the increase.

Estonia’s 55 private schools are expecting 7,207 school children for the new school year. The number of kids attending the 55 schools has increased by some 12 percent, and according to business paper Ärileht the schools’ fees are increasing with the number of students.

For example, Audentes’ private secondary school in Tallinn will cost parents €540 more this year due to a change in the school’s administrative budget.

This means that the school now wants €2,550 per year per student. Audentes’ marketing and communication director, Krista Lehtsaar, told the paper that support payments of the local council for children who live in the area had previously brought down the fees. The school then decided to cover part of the administrative budget by bringing the fees back to a higher level.

Founded in 2013, the Kesklinn basic school in Tallinn has increased its fees to €2,193 per year to be able to pay for the school’s renovation.

“Regarding the fees we had the agreement that we’ll raise the fee during the year, because our 11 Pärnu St. building needs renovation work done every year to work as a school house. All of the increases are connected with construction,” the school’s director, Jaana Roht, explained.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR.ee, Äripäev

estonian schoolsprivate schools


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter

Construction main driver of growth

More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools.More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools.
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
At Enefit Taastuvenergia's Paide power plant.At Enefit Taastuvenergia's Paide power plant.
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.
Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year
Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.Nordica will be leasing a Boeing 737-400 for use during Estonia's current EU presidency period.
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Opinion
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
MORE NEWS
K9 Thunder howitzers.K9 Thunder howitzers.
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
Justice minister: Victims of all dictatorships must be commemorated
Though unpopular with residents, the new needle exchange in Sitsi Street would make the area safer, ministry officials said.Though unpopular with residents, the new needle exchange in Sitsi Street would make the area safer, ministry officials said.
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
30.08
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
30.08
Houses crumbling in 5,000-resident part of Kohtla-Järve
30.08
Storks found unable to fly due to unknown substance on feathers
30.08
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
BUSINESS
Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
Swedbank logo.Swedbank logo.
Swedbank raises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent
28.08
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
28.08
Construction volumes up in second quarter
25.08
€63 million invested in Estonian oil shale industry in 2016
24.08
Estonian businessman loses court case to Russian defense ministry
Culture
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
22.08
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
20.08
36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
Galleries
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.Parliamentary party chairmen's debate on Saturday. Aug. 12, 2017.
GALLERY: Over 9,000 take part in discussions at 2017 Opinion Festival
Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrives in Tallinn on Friday. Aug. 11, 2017.
GALLERY: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn for weekend
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:58
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
09:29
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
08:51
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
08:10
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
30.08
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
30.08
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
30.08
Justice minister: Victims of all dictatorships must be commemorated
30.08
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
30.08
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
30.08
Shorten summer holidays, says former education minister
30.08
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
30.08
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
30.08
Houses crumbling in 5,000-resident part of Kohtla-Järve
30.08
Storks found unable to fly due to unknown substance on feathers
30.08
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
29.08
Center Party leadership to discuss Ivanova’s continuation in party soon
29.08
Baltic, Polish prime ministers to meet in Warsaw next week
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.