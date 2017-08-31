Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees

Private schools’ fees are rising with the beginning of the new school year. In plenty of cases renovation works and bank loans are the main factor behind the increase.

Estonia’s 55 private schools are expecting 7,207 school children for the new school year. The number of kids attending the 55 schools has increased by some 12 percent, and according to business paper Ärileht the schools’ fees are increasing with the number of students.

For example, Audentes’ private secondary school in Tallinn will cost parents €540 more this year due to a change in the school’s administrative budget.

This means that the school now wants €2,550 per year per student. Audentes’ marketing and communication director, Krista Lehtsaar, told the paper that support payments of the local council for children who live in the area had previously brought down the fees. The school then decided to cover part of the administrative budget by bringing the fees back to a higher level.

Founded in 2013, the Kesklinn basic school in Tallinn has increased its fees to €2,193 per year to be able to pay for the school’s renovation.

“Regarding the fees we had the agreement that we’ll raise the fee during the year, because our 11 Pärnu St. building needs renovation work done every year to work as a school house. All of the increases are connected with construction,” the school’s director, Jaana Roht, explained.