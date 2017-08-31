news

Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’ ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Russian embassy in Tallinn criticized the decision of the Estonian authorities not to accredit employees of Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya for an EU presidency event. This showed that freedom of speech in Estonia was “selective”.

“The fight of the Estonian state against the Russian mass media crosses all imaginable lines,” a statement by the embassy read. “There are numerous similar examples. The most recent one was the decision [of the Estonian authorities] not to accredit journalists of Rossiya Segodnya for the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union, to be held in Tallinn on Sept. 7-8.”

According to the embassy, such a breach of the “rights” of Russian journalists during Estonia’s EU presidency reduced the “credibility of the European Union”.

Considering that in this year’s media freedom ranking of Reporters Without Borders, Estonia was ranked 12th out of 180 countries around the world, the decision of the Estonian authorities was “especially astonishing and hypocritical”, the embassy further stated.

Not accrediting the employees of Rossiya Segodnya showed that freedom of speech in Estonia was “selective”, the statement said.

Estonia refused to accredit Russian journalists working for state news agency Rossiya Segodnya. The journalists were planning to attend an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union in Tallinn on Sept. 7 and 8.

The state’s institutions reserved the right not to accredit people working for the different outlets of Rossiya Segodnya, and neither did they see them as independent media channels, spokespeople for the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union told the Baltic News Service earlier this week.

Rossiya Segodnya was created in 2013 by executive order of Russian president Vladimir Putin. It replaced RIA Novosti as the Russian state’s news service. The agency is owned and operated by the Russian government. Its editor-in-chief is Margarita Simonyan, at the same time also editor-in-chief of RT, a television channel broadcasting Russian propaganda in English.

In 2014 Rossiya Segodnya launched multimedia platform Sputnik, which is also considered a tool of the Russian propaganda. Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has repeatedly made clear that members of the Estonian government will not grant interviews to Sputnik.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

eu presidencyrussiasputnikeu2017eerossiya segodnyarussian embassy in tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.
Administrative reform will trigger debate over number of schools, says Reps
Siim Kiisler.Siim Kiisler.
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.A driverless microbus in Tallinn's Mere street, August 2017.
Self-driving buses done in Tallinn, might reappear in Pärnu next year
Opinion
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
MORE NEWS
More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools.More than 7,000 Estonian children attend private schools.
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
At Enefit Taastuvenergia's Paide power plant.At Enefit Taastuvenergia's Paide power plant.
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
K9 Thunder howitzers.K9 Thunder howitzers.
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
30.08
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
30.08
Shorten summer holidays, says former education minister
30.08
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
30.08
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
BUSINESS
Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
Swedbank logo.Swedbank logo.
Swedbank raises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.5 percent
28.08
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
28.08
Construction volumes up in second quarter
25.08
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
25.08
€63 million invested in Estonian oil shale industry in 2016
Culture
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
22.08
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
20.08
36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:07
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
11:50
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
11:10
Administrative reform will trigger debate over number of schools, says Reps
10:24
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
09:58
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
09:29
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
08:51
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
08:10
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
30.08
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
30.08
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
30.08
Justice minister: Victims of all dictatorships must be commemorated
30.08
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
30.08
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
30.08
Shorten summer holidays, says former education minister
30.08
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
30.08
Center Party contesting committee’s injunction to pay €220,000 to state
30.08
Houses crumbling in 5,000-resident part of Kohtla-Järve
30.08
Storks found unable to fly due to unknown substance on feathers
30.08
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.