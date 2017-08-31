ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies

news

A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.
A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert. Source: (ERSO/Facebook)
On Sept. 6 and 7, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) invites its youngest public to Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn to continue a special project begun last season aimed first and foremost at children born during Estonia's national Year of Music in 2015.

The special project, which kicked off last year with a parade of babies and strollers, is scheduled to last through 2033, when the children born in 2015 will turn 18.

"The first 18 years of a child's life are the best opportunity for every parent and teacher to broaden their child's horizons and direct their interests," ERSO wrote.

The effects of classical music on human development, memory, logical thinking, ability to concentrate, among other factors, have been researched a great deal, and the results have pointed to involvement with music and listening to music having only positive effects on a person's development. Research has also shown that children involved in music also outperform their peers in other fields as well.

According to ERSO, not every child born during the 2015 Year of Music must become musician themselves, but an understanding and love of music will certainly help toddlers grow up to be better people.

Next week's concert, "I am Growing with Music," under the direction of Andres Kaljuste, will feature classical hits hand-picked with the very youngest of concertgoers in mind.

While parents and babies at last year's concert sat on exercise mats on the floor and were led by specialists through baby exercises, this year's event will involve the participation of Tallinn University music therapy graduates Kerli Remmelgas and Helen Kivimägi, who have requested that children be sure to bring along their favorite stuffed animal. The audience will be seated, however concertgoers are free to move around the concert hall as needed.

"I am Growing with Music"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, overture from "The Marriage of Figaro"

Olav Ehala, "Kodulaul" from the film "Nukitsamees"

Richard Strauss, passage from "Der Rosenkavalier" Suite

Camille Saint-Saëns, "The Elephant" from the suite "The Carnival of the Animals"

Gabriel Fauré, "Lullaby" from the suite "Dolly"

Arvo Pärt, "Ukuaru Waltz"

Gioachino Rossini, passage from "Wilhelm Tell Overture"

Editor: Aili Vahtla

