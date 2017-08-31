Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies

The Harju County court looked into the assets of suspended Tallinn mayor and former Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar on Thursday. The prosecutor’s analysis brought out discrepancies between the income and assets of Savisaar.

The leading prosecutor in the case, Steven-Hristo Evestus, started the overview of Savisaar’s assets with the cash that had been confiscated when the authorities searched his home. Altogether €186,000 were found, along with another 300,000 Estonian kroons (€19,173.49).

Most of the sum was in 500-euro bills packed in plastic, although there were 50-euro bills as well, news portal Delfi.ee reported on Thursday. The obsolete Estonian money was confiscated in 600 500-kroon bills.

According to Evestus, the difference between Savisaar’s cash income and cash spending between Jan. 1, 2011 and Oct. 20, 2015 was €215,000.

This was calculated as follows: Savisaar had €186,000 at home, currency that entered into circulation on Jan. 1, 2011. In the same period leading up to October 2015, Savisaar withdrew €97,000 in cash from his accounts. He also had expenses in the amount of €126,000 during that time that don’t show in his bank statements.

The difference between cash income and spending was calculated as follows: the €97,000 he withdrew were subtracted from the €186,000 found in Savisaar’s home, and the cash spending in the amount of €126,000 then added to the result, which is how the prosecution got to €215,000.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar with having used Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.