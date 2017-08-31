news

Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies ({{commentsTotal}})

Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017.
Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News
News

The Harju County court looked into the assets of suspended Tallinn mayor and former Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar on Thursday. The prosecutor’s analysis brought out discrepancies between the income and assets of Savisaar.

The leading prosecutor in the case, Steven-Hristo Evestus, started the overview of Savisaar’s assets with the cash that had been confiscated when the authorities searched his home. Altogether €186,000 were found, along with another 300,000 Estonian kroons (€19,173.49).

Most of the sum was in 500-euro bills packed in plastic, although there were 50-euro bills as well, news portal Delfi.ee reported on Thursday. The obsolete Estonian money was confiscated in 600 500-kroon bills.

According to Evestus, the difference between Savisaar’s cash income and cash spending between Jan. 1, 2011 and Oct. 20, 2015 was €215,000.

This was calculated as follows: Savisaar had €186,000 at home, currency that entered into circulation on Jan. 1, 2011. In the same period leading up to October 2015, Savisaar withdrew €97,000 in cash from his accounts. He also had expenses in the amount of €126,000 during that time that don’t show in his bank statements.

The difference between cash income and spending was calculated as follows: the €97,000 he withdrew were subtracted from the €186,000 found in Savisaar’s home, and the cash spending in the amount of €126,000 then added to the result, which is how the prosecution got to €215,000.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar with having used Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR.ee, Delfi.ee, Postimees

edgar savisaar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017.Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017.
Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies
Estonia to receive €35.4 million less from EU structural funds
A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
Opinion
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
Rain Lõhmus.Rain Lõhmus.
Opinion digest: Rain Lõhmus on e-residency and crypto-currencies
MORE NEWS
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.
Administrative reform will trigger debate over number of schools, says Reps
Siim Kiisler.Siim Kiisler.
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
30.08
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
30.08
Justice minister: Victims of all dictatorships must be commemorated
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
30.08
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
BUSINESS
Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.Growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the second quarter.
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Statistics Estonia: Business profits up 22 percent in second quarter
28.08
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
28.08
Construction volumes up in second quarter
25.08
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Culture
ERR's Klassikaraadio will broadcast concerts from this year's edition of BBC Proms all week.ERR's Klassikaraadio will broadcast concerts from this year's edition of BBC Proms all week.
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
22.08
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
20.08
36-hour chorale marathon begins Sunday morning
16.08
Culture.ee interview: The birth of a chamber music festival
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:08
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
15:31
Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies
14:35
Estonia to receive €35.4 million less from EU structural funds
13:39
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
12:07
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
11:50
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
11:10
Administrative reform will trigger debate over number of schools, says Reps
10:24
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
09:58
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
09:29
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
08:51
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
08:10
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
30.08
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
30.08
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
30.08
Justice minister: Victims of all dictatorships must be commemorated
30.08
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
30.08
New needle exchange in North Tallinn coming after all
30.08
Shorten summer holidays, says former education minister
30.08
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.