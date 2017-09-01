July industrial production volume up 5 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the production of industrial enterprises in July increased five percent compared to July 2016.

Production increased in mining and quarrying and in manufacturing but decreased in the energy sector.

This July, manufacturing production was four percent higher compared to the same month last year. Production growth was broad-based, with production surpassing July 2016 volumes in about two-thirds of industry branches. The growth in production was attributable primarily to an increase in the manufacture of food products, metal products and electrical equipment. Production also increased significantly in the manufacture of machinery, equipment and building materials. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic and wood products.

In July, two-thirds of the total manufacturing output was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for export increased five percent and sales to the domestic market 13 percent compared to July 2016.

This July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production as well as production in manufacturing fell by three percent compared to the previous month.

Compared to July 2016, the production of electricity decreased by five percent, while the production of heat rose 14 percent.