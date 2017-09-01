Kaia Kanepi makes it to third round in US Open

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418) has advanced to the third round of the US Open Tennis Championships after defeating Belgian Yanina Wickmayer (WTA 129) in the second round on Thursday. Her next match is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Kanepi, 32, won the 1 hour, 19 minute match against Wickmayer 6:4, 6:2.

Her next opponent will be Japan's Naomi Osaka (WTA 45), 19, who defeated defending champion Angelique Kerber in the opening round and Czech Denisa Allertova (WTA 90) 6:3, 4:6, 7:5 in the second round.

Kanepi and Osaka have not previously played against one another.

Kanepi's previous best result at the US open was making it into the quarterfinals in 2010, having defeated Wickmayer in the previous round 0:6, 7:6 (2), 6:1.