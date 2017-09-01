news

Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016 ({{commentsTotal}})

Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County.
Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County. Source: (Peeter Langovits/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the production of electricity in 2016 totaled 12 terawatt-hours, up 17 percent from 2015. Electricity production from renewable sources, however, decreased 6 percent compared to 2015.

One contributor to growth in production was a cold winter, which increased demand among businesses and private households alike. Domestic consumption of electricity increased three percent on year in 2016. Although electricity exports decreased 12 percent compared to 2015, Estonia has remained a net exporting country, where production exceeds consumption. The growth in production was also affected by a 30-percent decline in imports.

While electricity production from renewable sources was on the rise until 2015, it decreased for the first time in 2016, dropping 6 percent compared to 2015. The biggest decrease, of 15 percent, was recorded in wind energy production. As a result of improvements in waste management in recent years, biogas generated in landfills and water treatment plants can be used for the production of electricity. While 50 gigawatt-hours of biogas-based electricity was produced for the power network in 2015, this figure dropped ten percent to 45 gigawatt-hours in 2016.

Nearly 16 million tons of oil shale was produced in 2016, approximately one-fifth less than in the previous year. The majority of oil shale in Estonia is consumed in power plants, and over 80 percent of the country's electricity was generated from oil shale. In addition to electricity production, oil shale is also used as a raw material in the production of shale oil. 740,000 tons of shale oil was produced in 2016, approximately 90 percent of which was exported, mainly to Belgium (35 percent), the Netherlands (31 percent) and Sweden (13 percent).

Wood pellets are a newer and significant type of fuel on the energy market, and over the last five years, their production has increased more than threefold. In 2016, approximately 1.2 million tons of wood pellets were produced, an increase of 30 percent over the previous year. Due to consistent demand, more than 95 percent of wood pellet production was exported, primarily to Denmark (52 percent), the U.K. (22 percent) and the Netherlands (12 percent).

For domestic consumption purposes, natural gas, liquid fuels, coal and coke were imported in 2016. Natural gas imports increased approximately 10 percent on year, primarily due to power plant demand. Domestic consumption of gasoline increased approximately seven percent, while the consumption of diesel fuel decreased two percent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

oil shaleelectricityrenewable energy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The number 4 tram airport extension was completed during the last week of August. 2017.The number 4 tram airport extension was completed during the last week of August. 2017.
GALLERY: Tallinn airport tram extension completed, enters into service
Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County.Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County.
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
Kaia Kanepi.Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi makes it to third round in US Open
Mining.Mining.
July industrial production volume up 5 percent on year
Nordea: Estonian economy not about to overheat
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian president Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
Opinion
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
MORE NEWS
Finnair is the flag carrier airline of Finland.Finnair is the flag carrier airline of Finland.
Finnair to add flights between Tallinn and Helsinki in 2018
Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017.Savisaar (right) in court on Aug. 31, 2017.
Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies
Estonia to receive €35.4 million less from EU structural funds
31.08
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
31.08
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
31.08
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
31.08
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
BUSINESS
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.Cash wages. Photo is illustrative.
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Statistics Estonia: Business profits up 22 percent in second quarter
28.08
Estonian asset managers’ volume grows to €5.6 billion
28.08
Construction volumes up in second quarter
25.08
Nordica to lease three aircraft for EU presidency period
Culture
A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
22.08
36-hour chorale marathon completed hour early
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tallinn, Aug. 22, 2017.
Steinmeier: History mustn’t be used as a weapon
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Latest news
11:43
GALLERY: Tallinn airport tram extension completed, enters into service
10:46
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
09:51
Kaia Kanepi makes it to third round in US Open
08:48
July industrial production volume up 5 percent on year
31.08
Nordea: Estonian economy not about to overheat
31.08
Finnair to add flights between Tallinn and Helsinki in 2018
31.08
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
31.08
Analysis of Savisaar’s cash transactions shows discrepancies
31.08
Estonia to receive €35.4 million less from EU structural funds
31.08
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
31.08
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
31.08
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
31.08
Administrative reform will trigger debate over number of schools, says Reps
31.08
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
31.08
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
31.08
Loans and construction behind private schools’ higher fees
31.08
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
31.08
Paide power plant gets new liquid natural gas boiler unit
30.08
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
30.08
Estonia asks South Korea for K9 Thunder howitzer price offer
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.