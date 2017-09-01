Sildaru takes silver in halfpipe world cup debut

After winning the gold last Sunday in the FIS Freeski World Cup Slopestyle in Cardrona, New Zealand this past Sunday, champion Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru, 15, also took silver in her debut at the FIS Halfpipe World Cup on Friday.

Sildaru came second to world champion Canadian Cassie Sharpe, who earned 91.00 points on her second run. Sildaru's 90.20 points, earned on her first run, placed her in second.

X Games halfpipe gold medalist Marie Martinod of France took third place in Cardrona with 84.40 points. The U.S.' Annalisa Drew and Carly Margulies came in fourth and fifth place with 82.80 and 81.00 points, respectively, while Sochi Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman came in sixth.

Thursday's scheduled qualification run was canceled altogether due to fog, and as a result, all 30 women competed in Friday's finals.

Last Sunday, Sildaru also took the gold in the FIS Freeski World Cup Slopestyle in Cardrona.