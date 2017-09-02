Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade's Taara Army Base in the Southeastern Estonian city of Võru in order to see firsthand the service and living conditions of a Hungarian military unit stationed there.

The minister thanked the Hungarian unit for their service and expressed hope that cooperation between the respective defense forces of the two countries will be even closer in the future, military spokespeople in Tallinn said.

"You can always count on your loyal allies," Szijjártó told the Estonian side.

According to Col. Eero Rebo, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the EDF, the Hungarian troops have left a favorable impression and Estonian and Hungarian personnel have learned a great deal from one another.

"Their discipline, motivation and level of training are very high," Rebo said.

The Hungarian unit is part of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 25th Klapka György Infantry Brigade of the Hungarian Defence Force1st Mechanized Battalion of the 25th Klapka György Infantry Brigade of the Hungarian Defence Force, which is permanently based in the Tata region in Northwestern Hungary. The unit will depart Estonia following the conclusion of the Training Bridge 2017 exercise at the end of September.