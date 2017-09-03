news

Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor ({{commentsTotal}})

Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Logo for the new bank Luminor. Source: (Nordea/DNB)
Latvian and Lithuanian trade union leaders visiting Estonia during the past week were given an in-depth overview by Estonian colleagues of employees' issues related to the creation of Luminor, a new Baltic bank, by the merger of the Baltic operations of DNB and Nordea.

"Since we will have a Baltic bank in the new Luminor Bank, its human resources policy will expand to Latvia and Lithuania as well," said Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) chairman Peep Peterson said in a press release. "We share the conviction that the new bank must not ignore the international fundamental rights of employees, and in order to ensure this, the trade unions of all three countries are ready to work closely together."

Colleagues from Latvia and Lithuania, in turn, informed the Estonian side about how financial sector employees in other countries have organized and reassured Estonian unions of their support, should it be needed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

