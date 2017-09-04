news

Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party ({{commentsTotal}})

Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas. Source: (ERR)
News
News

Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas told ERR on Sunday that, with the exception of former longtime chairman Edgar Savisaar, members running outside of the party's list in this fall's local elections will be kicked out of the party.

"The Center Party council is of the opinion, and what we recommend to our chapters and leadership, is that in order to move forward, fulfill our program and retain the trust of our voters and fellow party members, those running against the party cannot remain in the Center Party," read a statement from the party council. "The party must accept a difficult but fair decision to exclude them from party membership."

The statement noted that while Edgar Savisaar himself has always been resolutely opposed to election coalitions and those running against the party, and has strongly criticized such behavior, his services in the building up of the Estonian state as well as the Center Party, as one of its founding members, will be honored and his remaining in the party is understandable.

Ratas told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" that Center Party voters, supporters and members want to see party members running in the Center Party's own list.

"The Center Party will be running with only one list in these elections," said the party chairman. "Everyone who runs in other lists has unfortunately chosen to go another road and has turned their back on our election platform, stances and voters."

He noted that it was true, that an exception has been made for Savisaar. "He was a founding member of the party, and was its longtime chairman — he will not be kicked out by the party," he confirmed.

Asked whether the remaining candidates in question will be kicked out of the party, Ratas replied, "Yes, I believe that the others' roads will be diverging from that of the Center Party."

The Center Party has a total of over 500 candidates running in the local elections in the capital city of Tallinn alone, and will be running in the local polls in 74 local governments.

In the most recent local elections, the Center Party earned 200,000 votes across Estonia. Compared to 2013, big changes have taken place in the party, but Secretary General Mihhail Korb believes that a repeat of these figures will be possible this October.

Ivanova not planning on leaving party

MP Olga Ivanova, a member of the Center Party leadership who will be running in the Savisaar Election Alliance and Active Tallinn (Savisaare Valimisliit ja Tegus Tallinn), also referred to as the Savisaar-Sõõrumaa coalition, told ERR's radio news that she considers the party council's decision a guideline.

"This is like a guideline — that I bring my resignation letter from the party to tomorrow's meeting of the leadership," she said. "I do not plan to do so, as [the council's statement] affects not only me, but many people who are part of our election coalition while remaining members of the Center Party."

Ivanova intends to participate in Monday's meeting of the Center Party leadership, and as far as she knows, there are no items on the agenda related to party personnel.

She pointed out to "Aktuaalne kaamera" that she is the only MP on the list of members to be kicked out of the Center Party.

Ivanova felt that the party council wanted to pressure party members running in the Savisaar Election Alliance and Active Tallinn coalition to leave the latter, but noted that precedent exists for a Center Party member running on a competing list and remaining a member of the party.

"I definitely see no reason why these good people who chose to support the Savisaar Election Alliance should have to leave the party due to their candidacy," she said.

"As regards me and my work in the Riigikogu, this brings under question whether I will then leave the Center Party parliamentary group or remain in the Center Party parliamentary group — what the Center Party is envisioning," added the MP.

Korb announced this week that the party's leadership would soon discuss the matter of Lasnamäe chapter chair Ivanova's continuing membership in the Center Party.

As of the end of August, not one chapter had submitted an application to exclude a member of the party from the Center Party due to their candidacy in another election coalition.

Korb confirmed, however, that if any such proposals are received, party leadership will certainly discuss them. "I believe that when the lists have been submitted on Sept. 5, the picture will be much clearer to everyone," he said on Aug. 29.

Regarding the possibility of getting kicked out of the party, Ivanova has noted that this could be complicated in her case, as she is a member of the party's leadership.

"As a member of the leadership, I am protected insofar as the matter must thereafter be put to a vote at a party congress," the MP told weekly Eesti Ekspress in an interview published on Wednesday. "But, well, I guess I'll be kicked out then too."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

local electionsjüri ratascenter partyedgar savisaarolga ivanovayana toom


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
Sea waves.Sea waves.
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
Opinion
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
MORE NEWS
The European Coastal Path runs from the Latvian-Lithuanian border to Northern Estonia.The European Coastal Path runs from the Latvian-Lithuanian border to Northern Estonia.
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited Taara Army Base on Friday. Sept. 1, 2017.Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited Taara Army Base on Friday. Sept. 1, 2017.
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army Europe.Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army Europe.
US general: Media should be invited to observe Zapad
01.09
Six election coalitions registered for local elections in Tallinn
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Sildaru takes silver in halfpipe world cup debut
01.09
Estonia, Hyperloop One sign letter of intent
BUSINESS
Estonia has long since switched from paper to digital prescriptions.Estonia has long since switched from paper to digital prescriptions.
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
NVWA warning about possibly contaminated eggs in a Dutch supermarket.NVWA warning about possibly contaminated eggs in a Dutch supermarket.
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County.Narva Power Plants in eastern Ida-Viru County.
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
31.08
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
31.08
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
30.08
Second quarter sees accelerated wage, salary growth on year
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
Culture
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:51
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
08:49
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
03.09
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
03.09
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
03.09
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
02.09
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
02.09
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
02.09
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
02.09
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
US general: Media should be invited to observe Zapad
01.09
Six election coalitions registered for local elections in Tallinn
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Sildaru takes silver in halfpipe world cup debut
01.09
Estonia, Hyperloop One sign letter of intent
01.09
GALLERY: Tallinn airport tram extension completed, enters into service
01.09
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
01.09
Kaia Kanepi advances to third round in US Open
01.09
July industrial production volume up 5 percent on year
31.08
Nordea: Estonian economy not about to overheat
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.