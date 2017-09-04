Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia

Israeli technology company Mobileye is interested in testing solutions on Estonian roads which assist drivers and in the future would enable self-driving vehicles on the roads, daily Eest Päevaleht wrote.

Raz Peleg, sales director of the Eastern and Central Europe division of Mobileye, an Israeli company newly acquired by Intel, paid a visit to Tallinn last week.

Mobileye's technology has two functions, the first of which helps to prevent collision. In addition to that, the system should also wake up drivers who have fallen asleep at the wheel and are about to drive off the road as well as detect pedestrians who have walked onto the road and are distracted by their smartphones, among other things.

After meeting with Peleg, Allan Aksiim, a member of the robot vehicles expert group of the Government Office of Estonia, said that the idea has merit. "The application on offer is interesting and not very costly," he said.

"Our fortune and misfortune is that we are in the EU and vehicles have norms that are changed centrally," he continued. "For example, the deadline for the identification technology of cyclists — we cannot overthrow that." In addition, unlike Israel, Estonia cannot close its borders to cars which do no have Mobileye systems installed, as this would be against the rules of the common market.