news

Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.
Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye. Source: (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters/Scanpix)
Business
Business

Israeli technology company Mobileye is interested in testing solutions on Estonian roads which assist drivers and in the future would enable self-driving vehicles on the roads, daily Eest Päevaleht wrote.

Raz Peleg, sales director of the Eastern and Central Europe division of Mobileye, an Israeli company newly acquired by Intel, paid a visit to Tallinn last week.

Mobileye's technology has two functions, the first of which helps to prevent collision. In addition to that, the system should also wake up drivers who have fallen asleep at the wheel and are about to drive off the road as well as detect pedestrians who have walked onto the road and are distracted by their smartphones, among other things.

After meeting with Peleg, Allan Aksiim, a member of the robot vehicles expert group of the Government Office of Estonia, said that the idea has merit. "The application on offer is interesting and not very costly," he said.

"Our fortune and misfortune is that we are in the EU and vehicles have norms that are changed centrally," he continued. "For example, the deadline for the identification technology of cyclists — we cannot overthrow that." In addition, unlike Israel, Estonia cannot close its borders to cars which do no have Mobileye systems installed, as this would be against the rules of the common market.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

self-driving vehiclesisraelmobileye


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
Sea waves.Sea waves.
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
Opinion
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
MORE NEWS
The European Coastal Path runs from the Latvian-Lithuanian border to Northern Estonia.The European Coastal Path runs from the Latvian-Lithuanian border to Northern Estonia.
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited Taara Army Base on Friday. Sept. 1, 2017.Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited Taara Army Base on Friday. Sept. 1, 2017.
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army Europe.Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army Europe.
US general: Media should be invited to observe Zapad
02.09
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
Six election coalitions registered for local elections in Tallinn
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
BUSINESS
Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
Estonia has long since switched from paper to digital prescriptions.Estonia has long since switched from paper to digital prescriptions.
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
31.08
Nordea: Estonian economy not about to overheat
31.08
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
31.08
Billion-euro pulp mill project: Coalition party divided
31.08
Economic growth accelerates to 5.7 percent in second quarter
Culture
A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Latest news
11:50
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
10:47
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
09:51
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
08:49
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
03.09
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
03.09
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
03.09
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
02.09
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
02.09
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
02.09
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
02.09
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
US general: Media should be invited to observe Zapad
01.09
Six election coalitions registered for local elections in Tallinn
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Sildaru takes silver in halfpipe world cup debut
01.09
Estonia, Hyperloop One sign letter of intent
01.09
GALLERY: Tallinn airport tram extension completed, enters into service
01.09
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
01.09
Kaia Kanepi advances to third round in US Open
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.