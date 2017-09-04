Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) has denounced North Korea's testing of what the country claims was a hydrogen bomb over the weekend.

"It is unacceptable for a country to violate the international obligations it has taken and to threaten global peace and security," Mikser said.

"While the international community cannot accept this, above all we need peaceful solutions," he continued. "The European Union must remain united in its policy toward North Korea and, if necessary, toughen sanctions to prevent North Korea from continuing nuclear weapons development."

Mikser noted that the issue of North Korea is on the agenda of a meeting between the NB8, or Nordic and Baltic regional cooperation format, with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London on Monday.

"We will also be raising the topic at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Tallinn later this week," Mikser added.

North Korea announced that it successfully conducted the testing of a hydrogen bomb Sunday in what was the country's sixth nuclear test. The explosion created a magnitude-6.3 tremor, making it the most powerful weapon Pyongyang has ever tested, CNN said.