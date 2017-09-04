143 election coalitions applied to register for local elections

A total of 143 election coalitions across Estonia have applied for registration ahead of the local government council elections this fall.

"The number of election coalitions may not be final, as if, for example, an election coalition does not include a single candidate's name, the coalition will not be registered," explained State Electoral Office director Priit Vinkel.

Four years ago, a total of 292 election coalitions participated in the local elections. "The reduction in number is completely logical, as 215 local governments have been reduced [by the administrative reform] to 79," Vinkel noted.

Independent candidates can be submitted for registration until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. After this deadline, any issues or mistakes in candidates' documents can be corrected with municipal and city electoral committees for another two days.

Electoral committees then have until Sunday, Sept. 10 at the latest to register qualifying candidates and decide the order of political parties and election coalitions as well as independent candidates by drawing lots.

Voter lists based on registered place of residence will be drawn up by the Ministry of the Interior on Sept. 15; any changes made to places of residence after this date will not be taken into account. Residents with the right to vote may only vote between candidates in their own electoral district as defined by their registered place of residence.

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.