Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates

The Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn on Monday announced its top candidates for the Oct. 15 local government elections in Tallinn.

The Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn's top candidate in Pirita is Tuuli Stewart; its top candidate in Haabersti is Jüri Mõis; its top candidate in Lasnamäe is Edgar Savisaar, followed by Olga Ivanova; its top candidate in Mustamäe is Mart Viisitamm and its top candidate in Nõmme is Heino Enden.

Savisaar did not yet want to reveal the election coalition's mayoral candidate.