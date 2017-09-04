news

Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development ({{commentsTotal}})

Commissioner Věra Jourová.
Commissioner Věra Jourová. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
Interview
Interview
Dario Cavegn

The European Union needs to keep up in terms of digital development, and its approach to corporate law needs to be updated accordingly, EU commissioner Věra Jourová said on Monday. Jourová is attending the Justice Ministry's conference on the subject in Tallinn on Sept. 4 and 5.

Speaking at a conference arranged by the Estonian Ministry of Justice on corporate law and governance, EU commissioner Věra Jourová stressed the significance of digital integration and harmonization for the competitiveness of the European economy.

The speed of economic development across the globe is defined by the developments in the digital sector, Jourová told ERR News in an interview on Monday. The EU needs to keep up, and its best way to do this is by facilitating business and getting rid of as many borders and obstacles as possible.

Jourová pointed out in her speech at the conference that some of the EU's corporate legislation dated back to the 1960s, and was outdated. New legislation was needed for the digitization of elementary processes, such as establishing a business online.

While a specific proposal for a new form of European company failed — a single-member corporation with just one shareholder — a new package as discussed at the conference covers the existing legal forms of companies, including e.g. the private limited corporation.

ERR News: You mentioned in your opening remarks that the belief in tangible things, such as things written down on paper, is slowing the economy down. Compared globally, where does the EU stand?

Věra Jourová: We need to match the speed of the world's development, and the way [to do this] is by being better at all things digital. That's why we are preparing the package for corporate law and its digitization, because we need to be better in the global competition in many spheres.

One of the problems of Europe is that we don't have a Google or Facebook of our own. Our economy is dispersed and fragmented; 99 percent of our companies are small and medium-size. That's why we need to create better conditions for the small and medium-size businesses, to be able to compete with the giants.

You made a reference to employees' rights as well. Another aspect is that there are always plenty of other legal systems, interest groups, and other areas that are affected in the EU.

There are the notaries, for instance. They're very nervous about corporate law going digital. They say that the potential for abuse is great, because if a company isn't registered on paper and they don't see the person registering it, then the possibility is just too great.

My point — and I will fight for this — is that we should look at those who want to register companies as honest people, and in case of doubt let's invite them and check them and ask them what the purpose is of registering the company. We can always do that.

Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves has said on many occasions that switching to digital systems and the enforced transparency they bring has done a lot for business in Estonia, reduced corruption and made it more effective. Are you hoping for a similar result at the EU level?

I fully agree, because it is reducing corruption and increasing trust, and that's exactly what's done in Estonia, and what I would like to see in other member states as well. And one of the ways to do this, the tangible ways, is access to BRIS [the EU's Business Registers Interconnection System; ed.]. We can use technologies better to be more transparent.

Some of the main points of this conference include establishing a company online, making business information available online, and improving companies' mobility across borders. How many EU members already have systems for this in place?

I think only 17 member states have online registration. We want everyone to have it, and this was already [part of] the Proposal for a Directive on single-member private limited liability companies, a piece of legislation that I inherited from my predecessor. And it didn't work! I was never able to promote this to be adopted, because there were always those voices who said that this online registration could be abused.

In this proposal, there was online registration plus registering the company for one euro. I liked this proposal, because I myself started a business at a very difficult time in my life. I invested all my money and even had to borrow money just to establish the company. And the state didn't make it easy.

I think it's a very pragmatic thing, enabling the people to [go into business]. It's in the interest of the European economy and societies, and especially in [the digital field], we rely so much on start-ups, new brains, new creativity. You asked about global competition: this is the only instrument we have to foster it.

The single-member company didn't fly, and I'll try to do it now.

You've mentioned that the attitude towards digital solutions is an issue. You have at least 27 governments and parliaments to reckon with trying to implement these changes. What are the major obstacles there?

To remove the borders. The borders in people's thinking. Digital itself is a roof, under which we have 28 separate rooms and in each of those rooms there are different rules. That's strange; we need to open the doors between those rooms.

We see a lot of positive things, but sometimes also negative things. [There's also the aspect] of criminal justice. You know the criminals use this roof for anything you can imagine, but law enforcement bodies are reacting from those small rooms; they can't cross the borders. The same in consumer protection.

Whatever we do in the digital sphere and with new legislation, we want to remove the barriers while keeping the local specificities, because the member states insist on them. It's a Rubik's Cube, really.

Estonia often boasts how its paperless economy is saving it 2 percent of its gross domestic product per year. Do you expect a similarly beneficial effect on the EU's economy?

Yes. I would also like to see EU funds invested better in member states — in every member state there is some amount [of money] from the EU spent on creating the data highway and the roads between offices and for the creation [of a system] of once-only data provision, not to be annoyed again and again [by authorities asking for personal details].

Europe has invested billions of euros in this. And we can see how it works in Estonia, where less money achieved more. And I would like member states to follow the Estonian way. Already in July I asked [Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL)] to give a presentation to the other ministers on how the e-justice portal in Estonia works, how the prosecutor's office works, and so on.

The ministers were astonished, and they will want to follow the example. Member states are more or less advanced here. But there is work to do everywhere to get to the Estonian level.

As a person who doesn't like technology, I'm always nervous coming here [laughs] and that it will show that I'm not fit for the 21st century. But I'm always positively surprised that these technologies help people to have a high-quality life here.

-

Věra Jourová (*1964) is a Czech politician and former minister and the European Union's Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality. Jourová is attending the Estonian EU presidency's conference on corporate law taking place in Tallinn on Sept. 4 and 5.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eueu presidencye-governmenteu2017eecorporate law


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Commissioner Věra Jourová.Commissioner Věra Jourová.
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit
Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates
Following the nationwide administrative reform, Estonia will go from having 215 to just 79 local governments.Following the nationwide administrative reform, Estonia will go from having 215 to just 79 local governments.
143 election coalitions applied to register for local elections
North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Russian embassy: Freedom of speech in Estonia ‘selective’
A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.A number of state institutions were targeted by DDoS attacks in April 2007.
Estonia to hold cyber exercise for EU defense ministers next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Estonia denies entry to journalists of Russian state news agency
Opinion
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..Businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as he and Jüri Mõis, the leaders of Active Tallinn, met with representatives of Edgar Savisaar's election coalition on Friday. Aug. 25, 2017..
Samost: Adage that businessmen can't cope in politics proven once again
MORE NEWS
Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
Sea waves.Sea waves.
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.Russian President Vladimir Putin and editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan. The Estonian state doesn't consider the agency and its subsidiaries to be independent media companies.
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
02.09
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
02.09
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
02.09
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
02.09
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
BUSINESS
Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter.
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
01.09
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
01.09
July industrial production volume up 5 percent on year
31.08
Nordea: Estonian economy not about to overheat
31.08
Higher GDP growth unlikely to result in increased budget
Culture
A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.A child's drawing reflecting on an ERSO concert.
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
29.08
Klassikaraadio featuring classical festival BBC Proms concerts all week
28.08
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
15:23
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
14:43
Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates
13:48
Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit
12:44
143 election coalitions applied to register for local elections
11:50
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
10:47
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
09:51
Ratas: Members running against Center will be kicked out of party
08:49
Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday
03.09
Russian complaint brings accusations of censorship for Estonia
03.09
Eesti Energia CEO expects Baltic LNG market deal to be reached
03.09
Estonian trade unions inform Baltic colleagues of issues with Luminor
02.09
German health insurance alliance given overview of Estonian e-health system
02.09
Hiking enthusiasts invited to test out Baltics' longest trail
02.09
Hungary's foreign minister visits Hungarian troops stationed in Võru
02.09
Georgia picks Georgian-Estonian co-production 'Scary Mother' for Oscar race
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
US general: Media should be invited to observe Zapad
01.09
Six election coalitions registered for local elections in Tallinn
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Sildaru takes silver in halfpipe world cup debut
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.