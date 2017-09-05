Reform to decide fate of Sukles, others running in his election coalition

The Reform Party will soon decide whether to expel from its ranks Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles and eight other party members running as part of his election coalition in this fall's local elections.

Urmas Koppe, head of the Reform Party's Haapsalu chapter, told regional paper Lääne Elu (link in Estonian) that the decision on whether to expel members running against the party will be made sometime this month. "We are building up a new and strong party in Haapsalu and we cannot count on people who have turned their backs on us," he commented.

Party secretary general Tõnis Kõiv said that the proposal to expel party members running against the Reform Party must come from the local chapter's leadership.

Kõiv added that support for Reform is strong in Lääne County, which is why he believes that even in Haapsalu, despite competing with Sukles, the party will earn plenty of votes in Haapsalu.

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.