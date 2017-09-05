Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic

The new Ida-Viru County development program has to be realistic, and the recipe for success lies in efficient cooperation between the state, local governments and the private sector, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said at a meeting with the region's entrepreneurs on Monday.

The business delegation and the prime minister discussed the issue that affects development in the county the most — the shortage of qualified labor, spokespeople for the government said. According to the entrepreneurs, foreign specialists also do not want to remain in the regional capital of Narva as there are no English-language education facilities for their children, the quality of healthcare is not as high as in Tallinn and there are limited options for entertainment.

In addition, the entrepreneurs would like to see more opportunities connected to, for instance, chemistry, robotics, logistics and metallurgy in the county's educational institutions. The delegation said they would also like to see the support system for talented students improved and an express train connection with the capital established.

"The railway connection topic is on the table of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications," Ratas affirmed. "Rail Baltic shouldn't mean that we take investments away from other projects."

Ida-Viru County businesses are likewise prepared to contribute to the development of culture, especially Estonian culture, but also tourism in the region, and see opportunities for doing so.