news

SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future ({{commentsTotal}})

SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017.
SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017. Source: (SEB)
Business
Business

Latvia and Lithuania's respective GDP per capita may outgrow that of Estonia in approximately 20 years, according to SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor.

Estonia's GDP per capita is currently 22 percent higher than in Lithuania and 27 percent higher than in Latvia. In terms of purchasing power parity, however, Lithuania has already managed to overtake Estonia, SEB economists said on Tuesday.

Nestor said that, assuming that the Latvian and Lithuanian economies will grow at a rate of three percent annually and Estonia's GDP will expand by two percent, Lithuania will outgrow Estonia by 2031 and Latvia will surpass it by 2038. He also admitted, however, that, in reality, growth rates will be very similar in all three countries.

The economists noted that the issue of the overheating of the economy is currently on the agenda of all three countries. Tadas Povilauskas, senior analyst at SEB Lithuania, said that even though formal indicators are not signaling overheating yet, familiar symptoms are beginning to re-emerge in all three countries.

"Once again, we are seeing a rapid increase of wages and inflation at the same time, and private consumption in Latvia and Estonia is growing," Povilauskas said. "However, crediting and real estate market are not showing any anomalies yet."

The economists said that the tax systems in all three Baltic countries are very similar, noting that Latvia and Estonia will see large-scale changes to their respective tax systems next year and Lithuania is also planning some improvements. At the same time, the amendments are moving in one direction, bringing in greater progression, new solutions for starting companies and an increase in excise rates.

"Tax systems are very similar, and countries are trying to copy the best solutions from each other," said SEB Latvia macroeconomics expert Dainis Gašpuitis. "Discussions about a progressive tax system are present in all three countries. However, none of the Baltic countries are ready for a progressive tax regime in its full extent. Meanwhile, all three countries are looking for opportunities to maximize economic growth by shaping the tax system according to needs of companies."

The economists said that from a foreign investor's perspective, the Baltic states comprise a rather homogeneous region; each country has its own advantages in select areas, but their economic challenges are very similar: aging society, availability of workforce and productivity.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

economysebgdpbalticsmihkel nestor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Weapons used by the Estonian Defence Forces on foreign missions.Weapons used by the Estonian Defence Forces on foreign missions.
Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons
A presentation on Cybernetica's Sharemind technology at Nordic Day 2016.A presentation on Cybernetica's Sharemind technology at Nordic Day 2016.
Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission
SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017.SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017.
SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future
Danske Bank.Danske Bank.
Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes
Estonian ID cards are used for online voting and digitally signing documents, among other things.Estonian ID cards are used for online voting and digitally signing documents, among other things.
Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Vaccine. Image is illustrativeVaccine. Image is illustrative
Estonia stresses importance of cooperation in medicine procurement
Commissioner Věra Jourová.Commissioner Věra Jourová.
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
Opinion
Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Opinion digest: Germany should take initiative against Russian meddling
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
MORE NEWS
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (center) met with the foreign secretaries of the NB8 in London on Monday evening. Sept. 4, 2017.British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (center) met with the foreign secretaries of the NB8 in London on Monday evening. Sept. 4, 2017.
Mikser thanks British foreign secretary for support of regional security
Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles (Reform).
Reform to decide fate of Sukles, others running in his election coalition
Kaia Kanepi.Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open quarterfinals
04.09
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 4-10
04.09
Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates Updated
04.09
Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit
04.09
143 election coalitions applied to register for local elections
BUSINESS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with Ida-Viru County entrepreneurs on Monday. Sept. 4, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with Ida-Viru County entrepreneurs on Monday. Sept. 4, 2017.
Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic
Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.Estonian Railways, or EVR, is one of the larger Estonian state-owned companies.
Ministry to support Estonian Railways with €8 million
Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Estonia, Hyperloop One sign letter of intent
01.09
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
Culture
MÜ panel discussion about issues in Estonia.MÜ panel discussion about issues in Estonia.
Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora
31.08
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Latest news
17:13
SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future
16:11
Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission
15:07
Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons
14:09
Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes
13:12
Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards
12:06
Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora
11:16
Mikser thanks British foreign secretary for support of regional security
10:14
Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic
09:18
Reform to decide fate of Sukles, others running in his election coalition
08:47
Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open quarterfinals
04.09
Ministry to support Estonian Railways with €8 million
04.09
Opinion digest: Germany should take initiative against Russian meddling
04.09
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 4-10
04.09
Estonia stresses importance of cooperation in medicine procurement
04.09
Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates Updated
04.09
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
04.09
Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit
04.09
143 election coalitions applied to register for local elections
04.09
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
04.09
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.