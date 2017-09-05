Common agricultural policy needs to offer farmers crisis preparation tools

news

Informal AGRIFISH meeting at Tallinn Creative Hub on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017.
Informal AGRIFISH meeting at Tallinn Creative Hub on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017. Source: (Annika Haas/EU2017EE/Flickr)
EU ministers for agriculture and fisheries met in Tallinn on Tuesday to discuss risk management measures in the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and came to the conclusion that the current CAP is not prepared enough for times of crisis and farmers should not be left alone in risk management.

According to Estonian Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Center), who chaired Tuesday's meeting, the CAP needs to offer farmers tools that will improve their readiness for times of crisis and increase the competitiveness of farmers in open market conditions, according to a ministry press release.

The ministers came to the conclusion that the crisis reserve system must be revised and the implementation of the system must be made faster and more flexible. It was thought that risk management measures must take into consideration the specifics of different member states. The ministers also came to an agreement that direct support has an important role in securing stable incomes in the agricultural sector.

"The last crisis also showed us that direct support helps farmers get through the most difficult times," Tamm stressed.

The main topic of the informal meeting was "Risk management: Empowering our farmers with effective tools to manage risks post-2020." Participants included delegations from 28 member states as well as representatives of the European Commission, European Parliament, General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union, Copa-Cogeca and CEJA. In addition to participating in the discussions, guests also had the opportunity to get acquainted with Estonian cuisine, clture and nature.

A meeting of the EU's Special Committee on Agriculture was held in Tallinn simultaneously, during which the committee discussed topics related to the simplification of the Common Agricultural Policy of the European Union, known also as the Omnibus Regulation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

