news

Number of accommodated tourists up two percent in July ({{commentsTotal}})

A suite in Tartu's Hotell London.
A suite in Tartu's Hotell London. Source: (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, 498,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia this July, up two percent on year.

Last month, a total of 312,000 foreign tourists and 186,000 domestic tourists utilized the services of accommodation establishments in Estonia. Fewer foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than in July of the previous year, but domestic tourist numbers saw an eight percent increase on year. The number of foreign tourists was mainly affected by a nine percent decrease in the number of Finnish tourists; four percent fewer tourists came from Germany as well. At the same time, 13 percent more Russian tourists and seven percent more Latvian tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, and the number of tourists from Asian countries, Sweden, Spain and the U.K. increased as well.

188,000 foreign tourists, accounting for 60 percent of the foreign tourists who utilized accommodation services, stayed at the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. The second most popular destination was Pärnu, accounting for 12 percent of all accommodated foreign tourists, followed by Tartu, which accounted for seven percent of the accommodated foreign tourists. Saare County accounted for five percent and Ida-Viru County for four percent of foreign tourists who used accommodation services. 80 percent of foreign tourists to stay in Estonia were on vacation, while 13 percent on a business trip.

37 percent of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists, 71 percent of whom were on vacation and 14 percent of whom were traveling for business. 19 percent of accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 15 percent in Pärnu County, ten percent in Ida-Viru County and nine percent each in Tartu and Saare Counties.

This July, 1,364 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists, offering a total of 24,000 rooms and 57,000 beds at an occupancy rate of 61 and 53 percent, respectively.

The average cost of a guest night in Estonia was €38, €4 more than last July. The average cost jumped to €46 in Harju County and €40 in Pärnu County, but dropped to €32 in Saare County, €31 in Tartu County and €30 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tourismstatistics estoniaaccommodation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

SDE submitting their candidates for registration at the electoral office on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017.SDE submitting their candidates for registration at the electoral office on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017.
Candidates submitted for registration ahead of local elections in Tallinn
A suite in Tartu's Hotell London.A suite in Tartu's Hotell London.
Number of accommodated tourists up two percent in July
Informal AGRIFISH meeting at Tallinn Creative Hub on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017.Informal AGRIFISH meeting at Tallinn Creative Hub on Tuesday. Sept. 5, 2017.
Common agricultural policy needs to offer farmers crisis preparation tools
SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017.SEB's Baltic economists, with SEB Estonia economist Mihkel Nestor on the left. Sept. 5, 2017.
SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future
A presentation on Cybernetica's Sharemind technology at Nordic Day 2016.A presentation on Cybernetica's Sharemind technology at Nordic Day 2016.
Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Vaccine. Image is illustrativeVaccine. Image is illustrative
Estonia stresses importance of cooperation in medicine procurement
Commissioner Věra Jourová.Commissioner Věra Jourová.
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.North Korea's nuclear test caused a magnitude-6.3 tremor.
Mikser condemns North Korean nuclear test
Opinion
Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Opinion digest: Germany should take initiative against Russian meddling
Jaak Aaviksoo.Jaak Aaviksoo.
Jaak Aaviksoo: Our and research's common concerns
MORE NEWS
Weapons used by the Estonian Defence Forces on foreign missions.Weapons used by the Estonian Defence Forces on foreign missions.
Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons
Estonian ID cards are used for online voting and digitally signing documents, among other things.Estonian ID cards are used for online voting and digitally signing documents, among other things.
Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (center) met with the foreign secretaries of the NB8 in London on Monday evening. Sept. 4, 2017.British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (center) met with the foreign secretaries of the NB8 in London on Monday evening. Sept. 4, 2017.
Mikser thanks British foreign secretary for support of regional security
05.09
Reform to decide fate of Sukles, others running in his election coalition
05.09
Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open quarterfinals
04.09
Ministry to support Estonian Railways with €8 million
04.09
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 4-10
BUSINESS
Danske Bank.Danske Bank.
Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with Ida-Viru County entrepreneurs on Monday. Sept. 4, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with Ida-Viru County entrepreneurs on Monday. Sept. 4, 2017.
Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic
Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.Signage at the Jerusalem offices of Israeli driving assistant software Mobileye.
Israeli company wants to test self-driving car equipment in Estonia
01.09
Fipronil-contaminated omelet powder found in Estonia, hadn't hit shelves
01.09
Minister calls on employers to raise minimum wage in Estonia
01.09
Estonia, Hyperloop One sign letter of intent
01.09
Electricity production up 17 percent in 2016
Culture
MÜ panel discussion about issues in Estonia.MÜ panel discussion about issues in Estonia.
Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora
31.08
ERSO to continue special project for Year of Music babies
30.08
Film to debut in Estonian theaters Friday already on US, UK Netflix
29.08
Zaha Hadid Architects win design competition for Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Needle exchange would likely improve situation in North Tallinn
Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters arrive in Estonia
Gallery: President's 2017 Rose Garden reception
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg, Aug. 20, 2017.
Kaljulaid: Conflict between national and liberal values doesn't exist
Galleries
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Estonia on Tuesday. Aug. 22, 2017.
GALLERY: Egyptian foreign minister on first high-level visit to Estonia
Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.Current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (far right) and other living former Estonian prime ministers at the unveiling of the photo wall at Stenbock House.
GALLERY: Prime ministers' photo wall unveiled at Stenbock House
Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.Edgar Savisaar's trial continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday. Aug. 15, 2017.
GALLERY: Savisaar trial to continue on Tuesday
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Latest news
09:49
Candidates submitted for registration ahead of local elections in Tallinn
08:51
Number of accommodated tourists up two percent in July
05.09
Common agricultural policy needs to offer farmers crisis preparation tools
05.09
SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future
05.09
Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission
05.09
Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons
05.09
Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes
05.09
Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards
05.09
Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora
05.09
Mikser thanks British foreign secretary for support of regional security
05.09
Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic
05.09
Reform to decide fate of Sukles, others running in his election coalition
05.09
Kaia Kanepi reaches US Open quarterfinals
04.09
Ministry to support Estonian Railways with €8 million
04.09
Opinion digest: Germany should take initiative against Russian meddling
04.09
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Sept. 4-10
04.09
Estonia stresses importance of cooperation in medicine procurement
04.09
Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn announces top candidates Updated
04.09
Commissioner Věra Jourová: EU law needs to keep up with digital development
04.09
Johnson: UK remains committed to Nordic, Baltic defense after Brexit
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.