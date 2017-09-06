University of Tartu again ranked among top 350 universities in the world

For the second year in a row, Estonia's University of Tartu (TÜ) has placed in the 301-350 range in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings published on Tuesday.

The THE World University Rankings 2018 are the only international university performance tables to judge world class universities across all of their core missions — teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

This year, THE ranked 1,000 universities around the world. Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) also ranked in the 601-800 range.

For the first time in the rankings' 14-year history, the U.K. is home to the top two institutions of higher education — the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge. The U.S.' California Institute of Technology placed third overall.

385-year history

The University of Tartu was originally established by the decree of King Gustav II Adolf of Sweden in 1632 as Academia Dorpatensis (Academia Gustaviana). The academy was established with faculties of philosophy, law, theology and medicine on the basis of University of Uppsala privileges.

Following centuries of various names, primary languages of instruction, closures and even relocations, the Estonian-language University of Tartu was established on Dec. 1, 1919.