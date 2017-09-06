GALLERY: Tallinn Airport to receive €13 million parking garage

Estonian construction and energy production firm KMG Inseneriehituse AS and Latvian construction company AS LNK Industries are to design and construct a €13 million, 1,100-space parking garage for Tallinn Airport.

Representatives of the Estonian state-owned airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam, KMG Inseneriehituse AS and AS LNK Industries on Wednesday signed a construction contract, according to which a 1,100-space parking garage will be built at Tallinn Airport by 2019 the airport company announced.

The contract is valued at approximately €13 million. Design work will begin immediately, while construction is slated to begin in January 2018. The construction of the parking garage is estimated to be completed by Jan. 1, 2019.

Tõnu Mühle, infrastructure development director at AS Tallinna Lennujaam, said that the increase in the number of passengers passing through the airport elicits additional demands on parking facilities.

"There is room for 450 vehicles at the current parking lot in front of the airport, and during rush hour, passengers have difficulty finding a parking spot for their vehicles," Mühle said. "This is a very necessary investment, as with it we will significantly improve airport access as well as the quality of the service offered to passengers."

The three-story parking garage is divided into five connected parts, and ramps, elevators and stairwells will be built connecting the new parking garage to the airport's passenger terminal.