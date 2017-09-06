news

GALLERY: Tallinn Airport to receive €13 million parking garage ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

Estonian construction and energy production firm KMG Inseneriehituse AS and Latvian construction company AS LNK Industries are to design and construct a €13 million, 1,100-space parking garage for Tallinn Airport.

Representatives of the Estonian state-owned airport company AS Tallinna Lennujaam, KMG Inseneriehituse AS and AS LNK Industries on Wednesday signed a construction contract, according to which a 1,100-space parking garage will be built at Tallinn Airport by 2019 the airport company announced.

The contract is valued at approximately €13 million. Design work will begin immediately, while construction is slated to begin in January 2018. The construction of the parking garage is estimated to be completed by Jan. 1, 2019.

Tõnu Mühle, infrastructure development director at AS Tallinna Lennujaam, said that the increase in the number of passengers passing through the airport elicits additional demands on parking facilities.

"There is room for 450 vehicles at the current parking lot in front of the airport, and during rush hour, passengers have difficulty finding a parking spot for their vehicles," Mühle said. "This is a very necessary investment, as with it we will significantly improve airport access as well as the quality of the service offered to passengers."

The three-story parking garage is divided into five connected parts, and ramps, elevators and stairwells will be built connecting the new parking garage to the airport's passenger terminal.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

gallerytallinn airportparking


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:14

GALLERY: Tallinn Airport to receive €13 million parking garage

17:31

GALLERY: NATO secretary general, Ratas visit Tapa army base

16:25

Electoral committee: Online voting in October elections still on

15:28

Nordea raises Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.3 percent

14:25

Tallinn Photomonth opens with 'Image Drain' curated by Anthea Buys

13:37

University of Tartu again ranked among top 350 universities in the world

12:35

Danske taps former Danish intelligence head to investigate money laundering

11:32

Kaljulaid stresses need to invest in conventional defense

10:53

GALLERY: Belgium takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia

09:49

Candidates submitted for registration ahead of local elections in Tallinn

08:51

Number of accommodated tourists up two percent in July

05.09

Common agricultural policy needs to offer farmers crisis preparation tools

05.09

SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future

05.09

Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission

05.09

Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons

05.09

Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes

05.09

Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards

05.09

Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora

05.09

Mikser thanks British foreign secretary for support of regional security

05.09

Ratas: New Ida-Viru County development program must be realistic

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.