Kanepi eliminated from US Open in quarterfinals

Estonian singles tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418) was defeated 3:6, 3:6 by American Madison Keys (WTA 16) in the quarterfinals of the US Open Women's Singles competition on Wednesday night.

The two sets lasted just 31 and 39 minutes, respectively.

For the first time in 36 years, all four women to make it to the semifinals of the event are American.

Keys will face off against CoCo Vandeweghe, who defeated world number one Karolína Plíšková 7:6 (4), 6:3 in the quarterfinals, while the other semifinal match will pit Sloane Stephens against Venus Williams.