Kanepi still motivated following defeat by Keys in US Open quarterfinals

Estonian singles tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 418) was defeated 3:6, 3:6 by American Madison Keys (WTA 16) in the quarterfinals of the US Open Women's Singles competition on Wednesday night.

The two sets lasted just 31 and 39 minutes, respectively.

"I think she was just better today," Kanepi admitted at a post-match press conference. "She was serving really well."

Asked if it was tough to get into rhythm against someone who hits the ball as hard as she does, Kanepi responded, "Yes, she did hit quite hard and it was tough to get into the point from her serve." She also agreed that if she had managed a break, that may have made a difference, but things didn't go this way.

"I think I'm still gonna play the tournaments I planned before [the US Open]," Kanepi said, commenting on her plans for the near future. "And I'm still going to practice, work out and try to improve every day. I think nothing's gonna change much [in terms of] motivation."

Despite her elimination from the US Open, her wins in this tournament will nonetheless help boost Kanepi's standing in the WTA rankings, and she intends to play in more WTA tournaments if possible. "I think playing with really good players helps me to improve too," she said.

The full English-language press conference with Kanepi can be viewed here.

All-American semifinals

For the first time in 36 years, all four women to make it to the semifinals of the event are American.

Keys will face off against CoCo Vandeweghe, who defeated world number one Karolína Plíšková 7:6 (4), 6:3 in the quarterfinals, while the other semifinal match will pit Sloane Stephens against Venus Williams.