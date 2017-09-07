news

August consumer price index up 3.9 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Increased milk, dairy product and egg prices played a significant role in increased food prices in August.
Increased milk, dairy product and egg prices played a significant role in increased food prices in August. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday morning, the consumer price index in August increased 0.4 percent compared to July and 3.9 percent compared to August 2016.

Compared to August of last year, goods were 3.8 percent and services 4.1 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services also rose by 7.2 and non-regulated prices by three percent compared to last August.

Compared to August 2016, the consumer price index was affected the most by 6.4 percent more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than one third of the total increase of the index. One third of this increase in turn was contributed by 13.2 percent more expensive milk, dairy products and eggs. Of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for butter (44 percent), low-fat milk (25 percent) and olive oil (25 percent).

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, meanwhile, accounted for one fifth of the total increase of the index, three-fifths of which were contributed by 28 percent more expensive beer and one-fifth by 8.6 percent more expensive tobacco products.

The increase in the price of motor fuel also had a greater impact on the index, with gasoline and diesel fuel costing 9.5 and 10.2 percent more, respectively, than last August.

The last time the change in the consumer price index on year was greater than 3.9 percent was in October 2012, which had seen a 4.1 percent increase.

Compared to July, the consumer price index in August was affected most by housing-related costs. Domestically consumed electricity was 2.4 and rent 3.5 percent more expensive, while the conclusion of seasonal clothing and footwear sales and nine percent less expensive fresh fruit also had a greater impact on the chang in index.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaconsumer price index


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:42

August consumer price index up 3.9 percent on year

08:47

Kanepi eliminated from US Open in quarterfinals

06.09

GALLERY: Tallinn Airport to receive €13 million parking garage

06.09

GALLERY: NATO secretary general, Ratas visit Tapa army base

06.09

Electoral committee: Online voting in October elections still on

06.09

Nordea raises Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.3 percent

06.09

Tallinn Photomonth opens with 'Image Drain' curated by Anthea Buys

06.09

University of Tartu again ranked among top 350 universities in the world

06.09

Danske taps former Danish intelligence head to investigate money laundering

06.09

Kaljulaid stresses need to invest in conventional defense

06.09

GALLERY: Belgium takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia

06.09

Candidates submitted for registration ahead of local elections in Tallinn

06.09

Number of accommodated tourists up two percent in July

05.09

Common agricultural policy needs to offer farmers crisis preparation tools

05.09

SEB: Latvian, Lithuanian GDP per capita may overtake Estonia's in future

05.09

Estonian ICT company receives €1.3 million grant from European Commission

05.09

Ministry drafts bill allowing Estonian businesses to manufacture weapons

05.09

Danske Bank mediates millions of dollars in Azerbaijani bribes

05.09

Potential security risk could affect 750,000 Estonian ID cards

05.09

Maimu Mölder: Forest University remains bridge between Estonia, diaspora

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.