Enterprise Estonia to move 30 jobs to Pärnu on minister's recommendation

Enterprise Estonia (EAS).
Enterprise Estonia (EAS). Source: (Enterprise Estonia)
On the recommendation of Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE), Tallinn-based Enterprise Estonia will relocate 30 of its jobs to the Western Estonian city of Pärnu.

According to the government coalition agreement, every minister is required to submit to the Cabinet proposals for relocating jobs falling under their area of responsibility out of the capital.

According to Palo, in order to lessen regional gaps between the Estonian capital of Tallinn and other county capitals, jobs requiring a degree and a high level of competence in one's field need to be created all over Estonia, spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said on Thursday.

"The relocation of 30 Enterprise Estonia jobs to Pärnu will help to diversify the region's labor market as well as bring Enterprise Estonia support closer to Western Estonian businesses," Palo said.

According to Pärnu County governor Kalev Kaljuste, the county is lacking in highly skilled jobs. "This has led to a situation in which people with degrees are leaving Pärnu for the capital," he explained. "These new jobs will allow quite a few of them to remain in Pärnu and possibly a few new people to move to Pärnu as well."

Kaljuste added that the Enterprise Estonia office coming to Pärnu means state-paid jobs coming to Pärnu County. "We will assist where appropriate in finding a partial solution by utilizing labor resources being released from the county government in the public sector," he said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

