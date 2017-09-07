Nearly 9,500 candidates registered for local elections

According to initial information from the National Electoral Committee, a total of 161 election coalitions, seven political parties and a total of 9,472 candidates have been registered for the Oct. 15 local government council elections.

The Center Party, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Reform Party, Estonian United Left Party, Estonian Greens, Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) and Social Democratic Party (SDE) are running with their own candidate lists in the October elections.

5,827 candidates have been registered as part of political party lists, while another 3,592 have been registered as part of election coalitions. According to initial information, another 53 candidates have been registered as running independently.

Four years ago, 292 election coalitions participated in the last local elections in Estonia. Following the nationwide administrative reform, however, just 79 local governments will remain in the country.