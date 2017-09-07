Estonian commerce chamber: E-export needs development

According to the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Estonian business operators use various e-solutions and social media for showcasing their products and services, however they do not take advantage of all e-trade and -marketing opportunities in export.

"Like elsewhere in the world, there are more and more companies in Estonia that are involved in e-trade, but figuring out how to make e-trade work successfully to one's advantage is a hard nut to crack," said Piret Potisepp, director of services at the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A survey published by think tank Praxis shows that Estonian businesses still do not know how to use online marketing to the advantage of the company's export, and that the primary hindrances are companies' lack of awareness of various supply solutions, payment systems, regulative requirements and e-marketing.

In order to support e-export, Enterprise Estoina, in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is organizing training focused on the fields of e-export and product development.

"The specifics of a particular product or service segment definitely play an important role in e-trade, but there are also a number of universal tips and practical hints which can be implemented regardless of sector when it comes to e-trade activities," Potisepp explained. "It is precisely these practical suggestions that we will be focusing on at our upcoming training."