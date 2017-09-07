news

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn on Thursday. Sept. 7, 2017.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn on Thursday. Sept. 7, 2017. Source: (Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook)
President Kersti Kaljulaid and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Tallinn on Thursday, where they discussed NATO's adaptation to the security situation, developing the alliance's command structure and the deepening of defense cooperation between NATO and the EU.

"The ability to adapt to developments around it and to adequately react to them has always been a cornerstone of the credibility of NATO's deterrence capability," said the Estonian president. "Following the decisions made at the Warsaw Summit to increase the alliance's presence in the Baltic countries and Poland, real steps have been taken very quickly and the northeastern corner of NATO continues to be well protected."

In the future, NATO must develop all of its military command structures in such a manner that they would correspond to the changed situation and added tasks of the alliance, Kaljulaid said according to spokespeople. "A functioning chain of command is the cornerstone of credible deterrence," she noted.

On the subject of defense cooperation between NATO and the EU, Kaljulaid said that cooperation between the two is more important than ever before.

"In addition to increasing military mobility, it is important from the viewpoint of combating terrorism and the fight against hybrid threats," said the president. "Defense cooperation within the EU is by no means a competitor to NATO; these two lines of action can strongly complement one another."

The situation in Ukraine, cyber security and cooperation between the allied troops serving at Tapa, Estonia and the defense forces of Estonia were other subjects talked about at the meeting that took place at the Office of the President of the Republic in Kadriorg.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidnatoeujens stoltenbergsecuritydefense cooperation


