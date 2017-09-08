news

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa ({{commentsTotal}})

Early Friday morning, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is currently on a visit to Estonia, traveled to Tapa Army Base in order to meet with British soldiers currently serving there.

After being greeted by the troops upon his arrival, Johnson was briefed by local military leaders on the activities of the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia.

Following the briefing, the British foreign secretary donned a uniform and took the opportunity to ride around in a British tank.

The multinational NATO battle group stationed in Estonia, part of the alliance's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) posture on its eastern flank, is led by the U.K. and consists of nearly 1,200 allied soldiers.

The British contribution to the group is an armored united of more than 800 troops whose equipment includes Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), AS-90 self-propelled artillery and other armored vehicles.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

