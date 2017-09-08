Number of job vacancies in second quarter reaches nine-year high

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, there were nearly 12,000 job vacancies in Estonian businesses, institutions and organizations in the second quarter of 2017, marking a nine-year record high.

The number of job vacancies in the second quarter of this year increased 26 percent on year from just 9,500.

The number of job vacancies last quarter was also slightly higher than during the first quarter of the year, when job vacancies numbered 11,200. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of job vacancies increased by seven percent.

The share of vacant and occupied posts in the total number of posts remained highest in manufacturing (20 percent), wholesale and retail trade (15 percent) and education (ten percent). The total number of posts in the second quarter of the year was over 561,000.

The rate of job vacancies, i.e. the share of job vacancies in the total number of posts was 2.1 percent in the second quarter, 0.1 percent higher than in the previous quarter and 0.4 percent higher than in the second quarter of 2016.

The rate of job vacancies in the second quarter was highest in accommodation and food service activities (4.3 percent) and administrative and support service activities (three percent). The rate of job vacancies was lowest, meanwhile, in real estate activities (0.7 percent) and mining and quarrying (0.8 percent).

78 percent of vacant posts were in the private sector. In the second quarter of the year, the rate of job vacancies was highest in state organizations (2.6 percent) and foreign private-sector institutions (2.9 percent). The rate of job vacancies was lowest, meanwhile, in local authority organizations (1.1 percent).

The majority of vacant posts were located in Harju County (67 percent, including 51 percent in Tallinn), followed by Tartu County (nine percent) and Ida-Viru County (six percent). The number of vacant posts were lowest in Jõgeva, Hiiu and Rapla Counties.