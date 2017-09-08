Taxify halts London services days after launch due to issues with regulator

Estonian ride-hailing startup Taxify has temporarily halted operations in London after local regulator Transport for London (TfL) claimed that the new market entrant had failed to obtain a proper operating license, Reuters reported.

TfL confirmed that it is investigating the company, saying it was not licensed to operate.

"Taxify is not a London licensed private hire operator," a TfL spokesperson said in a statement issued on Friday. "We are urgently investigating the nature and extent of its activities and will take action where appropriate."

Taxify launched its ride-hailing service across London on Sept. 5. According to the company, 3,000 drivers had signed up and 30,000 customers had downloaded the ride-hailing app within its first three days of service.

The company, which operates in nearly 20 countries around the world, said it looks forward to discussions with TfL to resolve the issue.