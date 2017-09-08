Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

The month-long repairs of the passenger ferry Tiiu, which operates the route connecting the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa to the mainland, have been completed and the ferry returned to its home port. The Tiiu will reenter service on Sept. 14, regional daily Hiiu Leht reported.

Mart Loik, a member of the board of ferry operator TS Laevad, confirmed that the repairs at Naantali Shipyard in Finland have been completed and that the ferry returnd to port at Rohuküla on Wednesday.

The completed repairs are to be paid for by insurance and TS Laevad declined to disclose the total cost. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

"No official summary of the results of the investigation has been made yet, therefore we cannot currently comment on the reasons," Loik said.

On July 28, the ferry Tiiu touched the seabed en route from Heltermaa to Rohuküla due to a controls failure. As a result, the ferry was unable to carry passengers and had to undergo weeks of repairs at a shipyard in Finland.

The Tiiu is scheduled to reenter service on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route on Sept. 14.