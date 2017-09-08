news

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

The order of candidates on the ballot in Tallinn was determined by drawing lots on Friday. Sept. 8, 2017.
The Tallinn Electoral Committee registered the order of political parties, election coalitions and independent candidates to appear on the ballot in the city's local elections this October.

Each candidate registered for the elections was also assigned a registration number according to the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

A total of 1,421 people are running for 79 seats on Tallinn City Council.

The order in which parties, election coalitions and independent candidates will appear on the Tallinn ballot on Oct. 15 is as follows:

  • Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), political party
  • Subway City, election coalition
  • Center Party, political party
  • Estonian United Left Party, political party
  • Conservative People's Party of Estonia, political party
  • Social Democratic Party, political party
  • Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn, election coalition
  • Reform Party, political party
  • Free Citizen of Tallinn, election coalition
  • Estonian Greens, political party
  • OUR Tallinn, election coalition
  • Estonian Survival Movement, election coalition
  • independent candidates

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.

