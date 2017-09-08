Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

The Tallinn Electoral Committee registered the order of political parties, election coalitions and independent candidates to appear on the ballot in the city's local elections this October.

Each candidate registered for the elections was also assigned a registration number according to the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

A total of 1,421 people are running for 79 seats on Tallinn City Council.

The order in which parties, election coalitions and independent candidates will appear on the Tallinn ballot on Oct. 15 is as follows:

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), political party

Subway City, election coalition

Center Party, political party

Estonian United Left Party, political party

Conservative People's Party of Estonia, political party

Social Democratic Party, political party

Savisaar Election Coalition and Active Tallinn, election coalition

Reform Party, political party

Free Citizen of Tallinn, election coalition

Estonian Greens, political party

OUR Tallinn, election coalition

Estonian Survival Movement, election coalition

independent candidates

Early and online voting in this fall's local government council elections will begin on Oct. 5; Election Day is on Oct. 15.