EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

The European Union’s foreign ministers met with their counterparts of the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries in Tallinn on Friday. The ministers discussed practical steps to strengthen the countries’ resilience as well as preparations for the next Eastern Partnership Summit.

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) stressed the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, radicalization, and cyberthreats. These were the challenges equally facing the union as well as its Eastern partners, Mikser said.

Mikser also pointed to the destructive influence of propaganda. “We see attempts to influence societies with false information,” Mikser was quoted in a Friday evening press release of his ministry.

The meeting also discussed the Eastern Partnership Summit, is to take place in November in Brussels. “We expect a strong message and concrete steps from the summit that would motivate Eastern Partners to move forward with reforms,” Mikser said.

There also were bilateral meetings, with Mikser meeting his Armenian and Georgian counterparts. Mikser affirmed to his colleagues that Estonia supports closer relations with the EU of both countries. He stressed that stability and peace in the South Caucasus as well as finding peaceful solutions to conflicts are in the interest of Europe.