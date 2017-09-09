news

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Oleg Ossinovski.
Oleg Ossinovski. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The court of the Limbaži region of Latvia rejected a request of the defense counsels of Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski on Friday that he be tried for bribery charges separately from co-defendant and former Latvian state railways CEO, Ugis Magonis, and also that he be tried by an Estonian court.

The judge justified the rejection of the request pointing out that most of the witnesses were Latvian, and that it would be difficult for them to appear before a court in Estonia.

The court decided to lift the ban on Magonis to meet with Oleg Ossinovski. The two previously weren’t allowed to meet in person.

At the request of Magonis’ lawyer, bail for Magonis was reduced from €400,000 to €200,000, while another request to lift the ban on Magonis to leave the country was denied.

Magonis’ attorney, Janis Rozenbergs, said that his client has cooperated with investigators and there is no reasons to believe that the reduction of bail would affect the progress of the court trial.

The next court sitting in the high-profile bribery case was set for Jan. 15, 2018.

Hearings set for Friday were postponed because a representative of Estonian company Skinest Rail, owned by Ossinovski, failed to appear in court.

Meanwhile Jelena Kvjatkovska, the lawyer representing Ossinovski, submitted a request that her client be tried separately and in Estonia, as the alleged crime had taken place there. Kvjatkovska said that in such a case, Ossinovski would still have the status of a witness in Magonis’ trial, but wouldn’t be required to travel to Latvia for his appearances before the court.

Before Friday’s sitting, both Magonis and Ossinovski repeated earlier statements that they were not guilty of the crimes they were charged with.

The Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau detained Magonis in summer 2015. The ex-CEO of state railway company Latvijas Dzelzceļš is suspected of having accepted a €500,000 bribe from Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski for LDz Ritošā sastāva serviss, a subsidiary of the state railway company, would buy four old locomotives for several million euros from Ossinovski’s Estonian company, Skinest.

Another of Ossinovski’s lawyers, Saulvedis Varpins, has said earlier that Ossinovski did not admit his guilt in bribery, but didn’t deny handing the cash over to Magonis either. The Estonian businessman confirmed that he had given the money to Magonis, but for an entirely different purpose.

Oleg Ossinovski is the father of Minister of Social Affairs Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

latviaoleg ossinovski


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

id card security risk discovered
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Opinion
MORE NEWS
08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

07.09

Mikser: No decision likely this year on ending Turkey-EU talks

07.09

Nearly 9,500 candidates registered for local elections

07.09

Conscript dies from gunshot wound inflicted during shooting exercise

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:38

Latvian court rejects Oleg Ossinovski’s request to be tried in Estonia

10:32

EU’s foreign ministers meet Eastern Partnership counterparts in Tallinn

08.09

Lithuanian official: Baltic regulators agree in principle on gas trade

08.09

Mikser: EU's strength lies in unity

08.09

E-Volution of Data Protection conference held in Tartu

08.09

Candidates' order on Tallinn ballot decided by drawing lots

08.09

Ferry Tiiu to reenter service following repairs next week

08.09

Taxify halts London services days after launch due to issues with regulator

08.09

Environmentalists to contest Reidi Road approval in circuit court

08.09

Ratas meets with Commission Vice-President Katainen

08.09

Number of job vacancies in second quarter reaches nine-year high

08.09

GALLERY: Boris Johnson visits British troops at Tapa

08.09

Defense ministers discuss EU's military integration and cooperation

07.09

Kaljulaid, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's adaptation to security situation

07.09

Mogherini in Tallinn: EU considering expanding North Korea sanctions

07.09

Mikser: No decision likely this year on ending Turkey-EU talks

07.09

Estonian commerce chamber: E-export needs development

07.09

Nearly 9,500 candidates registered for local elections

07.09

Conscript dies from gunshot wound inflicted during shooting exercise

07.09

Enterprise Estonia to move 30 jobs to Pärnu on minister's recommendation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.